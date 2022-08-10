Georgians are making faces over bitter Chicago liqueur

Hometown pride plays a part in the rising success of this extremely bitter liqueur. Malört is a hard-to-swallow drink for tough people who have to deal with extreme weather, and have a chip on their shoulder as residents of the Second City. Culturally, it has become as symbolic of the city as a Chicago hot dog or deep-dish pizza. (Native Chicagoans prefer tavern-style pizza, but that’s a different story.)

Bartenders and their customers sport Malört T-shirts, hoodies, and, yes, tattoos of the spirit, which comedian John Hodgman described as “pencil shavings and heartbreak.” FEW Spirits distiller Paul Hletko briefly made his own version, and called it Anguish and Regret.

The taste starts with the promise of grapefruit, then turns bitter, and then even more bitter. This lingering effect, especially when first-timers are caught on camera, started the hashtag #malortface on social media a few years ago. With cult status — and little to no advertising budget before the acquisition by CH — a team of two relied on guerrilla tactics, such as crowdsourcing their slogans, as well as the spirit’s fan base, to spread the word.

As bad as a shot of Malört might sound, sometimes bonding over a challenge, and overcoming adversity with friends, makes memories that create community. This is not hyperbole. Taste it for yourself.

WHERE TO FIND MALÖRT

You can purchase Malört at Tower Beer, Wine & Spirits. Also look for it at these metro Atlanta bars and restaurants: Black Bear Tavern, Brick Store Pub, the Deer and the Dove, Holiday Bar, Manuel’s Tavern, Mojo Pizza N’ Pub, Nancy’s Pizzeria, North Highland Pub, Ration and Dram, Victory Sandwich Bar and Wonderkid.