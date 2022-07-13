With new whiskey, brothers continue to honor family’s distilling legacy

It all started in 2006, when brothers Andy and Charlie Nelson were taking a country drive in Greenbrier, Tennessee, with their dad. They happened upon a historical marker bearing their family name. The plaque was for the long defunct Charles Nelson distillery, named after their great-great-great-grandfather. The Nelson brothers had an epiphany, and knew what they wanted for their future.

As recent college grads, the brothers had a hard time convincing folks of their dream to revive the family business, especially during a recession. Determined to succeed, they put everything on the line in 2012, when they launched a line of bourbon called Belle Meade, using aged whiskies that they purchased in Indiana and blended themselves in Tennessee. The brand bore the same name — and nearly identical label — as the whiskey their ancestor made for Nashville company S.W. & Co. before Prohibition.