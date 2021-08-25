Now is the time for a pét-nat party

Osmote Cayuga White Pet-Nat 2020 — Made in the Finger Lakes region from the distinctly New York wine grape called cayuga, this low-alcohol (9.5%) fizzy pét-nat is perfect for both brunch and aperitif hour. This is the pairing for omelets or oysters.

Heidi Schrock Nostalgie Naturelle Pét Nat 2019 — From a longtime innovator in Austrian winemaking, Schrock’s pét-nat is an homage to the wines made by her great-grandfather. Made from pinot blanc, this is bright and mineral-driven, with green apple and honeydew melon flavors. It’s a treat with seafood.

Ngeringa Pet-Nat 2020 — This Australian pét-nat is a blend of pink semillon, viognier, chardonnay, pinot noir and syrah. The pink semillon and viognier juices macerate together for several days with the grape skins, resulting in the coppery hue and heady aromatics of candied melon and citrus flowers. It’s a delightful pairing with all manner of cheese.

Leon Gold Pink Gold 2019 — A deeply hued rosé pét-nat from Baden, Germany, it’s rich in raspberry and tart cherry fruit, with a refreshing orange zest finish. We pair it with lazy porch hangs and barbecue.

The Slaters are beverage industry veterans and the proprietors of the Expat and the Lark Winespace in Athens.

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.