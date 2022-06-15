3 low-alcohol drinks to sip this summer

Unlike traditional cassis, which can be viscous and overly sweet, C Cassis is light and herbaceous. The dark berry flavor gets a bit of lift from the fermentation. It comes in at 16% alcohol, and can be enjoyed on the rocks, but we prefer it in a classic kir. Just add an ounce of the liqueur to a wine glass and top with 4 ounces of chilled white wine.

Explore Atlanta firm will help with your Dry January goals

Last on our list of lower alcoholic delights is Meyer Lemonpop, from the wife and husband team behind Mommenpop (say it out loud) in Napa, California. It’s labeled as an aperitif wine, and clocks in with the highest alcohol content (still only 20%).

The Mommenpop label started with a spritz obsession one hot California summer. Samantha Sheehan already was the winemaker for Poe and Ultraviolet wines. With her chardonnay as a base, she adds organic citrus and herbs, to make a less sweet aperitif with no artificial or extra ingredients. Her husband, Michael McDermott, is a designer, and created the labels for the project.

They also make other Mommenpop citrus aperitifs, using Seville orange, blood orange, ruby grapefruit and makrut lime, but the Meyer Lemonpop is the one we are keeping around, topping it with sparkling mineral water for spritzes all summer long.

Explore The ultimate guide to pizza in Atlanta

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.