Mersel brings Lebanese wines to Atlanta

Made using ancestral methods — and better known by their French name, pét-nat — the sparkling wines of Mersel are particularly delicious. This style of sparkling wine has been trending for several years, but it is, in fact, the oldest method for making sparkling wine. The winery has given this series of wines the name Leb Nat. Mersel’s Leb Nat gold is an aromatic blend of merwah and viognier, and the Leb Nat rosé is a juicy combination of sangiovese and merwah.

Their Lebnani wines come in white and red, in a liter bottle (no secret, we love the liter). The white is a crisp, yet complex, blend of merwah and sauvignon blanc; the red is 100% cinsault, a French grape that has been used in Lebanese winemaking for more than a century. Juicy and spicy, it’s a great red for spring picnics.

Phoenix, meanwhile, is a skin-contact (aka orange) wine, made entirely from merwah. Fermented in stainless steel tanks and clay amphoras, it has a rounder texture, and smells and tastes of cantaloupe, spiced cider and orange zest. Named after the mythical bird that rose from the ashes — like the Lebanese capital, Beirut — it’s an appropriate moniker for a product of a wine region enjoying a renaissance.

Explore The ultimate guide to metro Atlanta food halls

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.