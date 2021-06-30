Stay cool with chilled red wine

When pairing with food, we find chillable reds go well with the sweet and spicy sauces of grilled chicken and ribs, and are a refreshing foil to a salty hot dog. They also do well with foods ranging from sausage pizza to spicy tofu. And, unlike your favorite sauvignon blanc or delicate rosé, if a chilled red warms up a bit in the summer sun, it isn’t so tart as to be off-putting.

Caption Some people find it hard to crave a full-bodied red wine under sweltering heat and humidity. Krista Slater for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Credit: Krista Slater Credit: Krista Slater

Here is a trio of reds that will pair nicely with your cookout. Just throw them on ice — or in the freezer — for 5-10 minutes. Look for these labels at specialty wine shops.

Sfera Rosso NV, Lombardy, Italy — This juicy, chillable red is made by Frecciarossa, a winery in Lombardy, in collaboration with Portovino Imports and small organic farmers throughout Italy. A quirky, cool co-ferment of mostly red grapes and a dash of riesling, this is Hawaiian Punch for adults. As a bonus, it comes in a liter, the perfect party size.

Monte Rio Cellars Mission 2020, Lodi, California — This is a taste of old California from longtime sommelier turned winemaker Patrick Cappiello. It’s made from mission grape vines (called pais in Spain) that are more than 80 years old. It uses the first European grape cultivated in California. The very light style is a result of both the nature of the grape and carbonic maceration. We highly recommend pairing it with pulled pork or sweet and spicy ribs.

Claus Preisinger Puszta Libre 2020, Burgenland, Austria — This chiller is a blend of zweigelt and St. Laurent grapes, and is a bit richer in color and body. It’s a good introduction to cold red for drinkers who generally prefer a fuller-bodied style. We adore this with burgers and brats, as well as brisket or steak tacos.