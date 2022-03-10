Irish spirits to add to your bar cart

Single-batch Double Oak cask-finish whiskey ($46.50 per 750 milliliters) is bottled at 43.6% alcohol by volume (87.2 proof). The simple label features a minke whale, like those found off the coast, near Clonakilty. It ships within the U.S. from shopclonakilty.com.

Listoke is the biggest gin distillery in Ireland, but it’s still a handcrafted, small-batch, family-run operation. The label of Listoke 1777 gin depicts a swooping barn owl, like those that roam the rafters of the 200-year-old barn at Listoke House and Gardens in County Louth. The sleepy rural village of Tenure, where Listoke and its Edwardian walled garden are nestled, is just 20 minutes from Dublin.

Many of the ingredients of the closely guarded recipe grow in the wild, or on the grounds of the garden. Traditional gin herbs and spices, such as juniper, angelica root, coriander and cassia bark, mix in the pot of grain spirit with contemporary botanicals unique to the region — jasmine, sweet orange, cardamom and wild Irish rowan berries. Triple-pot distilling lends a gentler, softer flavor to the gin that, at the same time, also is vibrant and bold.

As mindful stewards of the land, co-founder Bronagh Conlon said, the distillery no longer harvests rowan berries from the garden, leaving them for birds to forage during winter. The distillery purchases sustainably sourced, dried berries now. And, after the distillation process, all used botanicals are returned to the garden as compost material.

Floral aromas are what hit first when opening a bottle of this gin, along with a woody, almost piney burst. It’s juniper-forward, but the blossom notes jump out and mix on the palate with bright citrus, bitter rowan berry and various barks that balance the sweetness. There is a lasting spice finish, with overtones (and a heat kick) of cardamom.

It’s a gin that stands alone over just a cube, and also makes a fantastic gin and tonic. Tonic bubbles bring out even more of the botanical flavors.

Listoke 1777 ($39 per 750 milliliters) is bottled at 86.6 proof, and is available at liquor stores.

