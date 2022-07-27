BreakingNews
WATCH LIVE: CEO of Georgia-based gun manufacturer to testify before Congress
ajc logo
X

Cookbook review: In pursuit of food justice in the Tar Heel state

“Edible North Carolina: A Journey Across a State of Flavor” by Marcie Cohen Ferris (UNC, $35)

Combined ShapeCaption
“Edible North Carolina: A Journey Across a State of Flavor” by Marcie Cohen Ferris (UNC, $35)

Food and Recipes
By Susan Puckett / For the AJC
1 hour ago
“Edible North Carolina: A Journey Across a State of Flavor” by Marcie Cohen Ferris (UNC, $35)

When I think about planning a road trip, North Carolina often springs to mind — partly for the scenery, mostly for the food. The rich biodiversity that extends from the Blue Ridge Mountains to the Outer Banks made “farm to table” dining popular before it was cool, laying the foundation for vibrant food scenes in big cities and small towns alike.

Online tips abound for mapping out a tantalizing vacation built around James Beard Award-winning restaurants, great barbecue, bakeries, craft breweries and neighborhood gems run by old-timers and transplants from around the world.

Often left out of these tourism-based narratives, however, are some of the less savory aspects of the state’s heritage, many rooted in systemic racism and economic disparities, that have been exacerbated by COVID-19, climatic extremes and gun violence of recent years.

ExploreCookbook reviews

Marcie Cohen Ferris, professor emerita at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and renowned chronicler of Southern food, believes an understanding of how these complexities intertwine is key to keeping its fragile food systems alive. It was during those tumultuous months of protests and lockdowns that she enlisted fellow progressive-minded journalists, scholars, farmers, chefs, entrepreneurs and food activists to help her tell a different kind of Tar Heel food story.

In essays, photographs, and recipes, “Edible North Carolina: A Journey Across a State of Flavor” (UNC Press, $35) honors contemporary efforts to chart an abundant path forward. Emory professor Malinda Maynor Lowery educates us about the hardships of her Lumbee forebears and gives us a recipe for a collard sandwich; chef Bill Smith describes the bonds formed and lessons learned from his Latino kitchen staff at Crook’s Corner in Chapel Hill and tells us how to make pork pozole; and baker and food writer Keia Mastrianni shares her and chef-husband Jamie Swofford’s sweet love story built around agriculture and community service, along with instructions for making strawberry pie.

These backstories explain why celebrity chef Vivian Howard chose to return to her North Carolina roots and become part of this movement. As she writes in the book’s foreword: “I can hardly think of a more exciting place to live and eat.”

Susan Puckett is a cookbook author and former food editor of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Follow her at susanpuckett.com.

ExploreMore food stories, must-try recipes
ExploreThe ultimate guide to pizza in Atlanta

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.

About the Author

Susan Puckett is a cookbook author and former food editor of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Follow her at susanpuckett.com.

Editors' Picks
Should Georgia continue to play Florida in Jacksonville? Do the math.2h ago
Abrams’ affordable housing plan targets predatory landlords
2h ago
Voter vs. voter: Georgia conservatives target thousands for cancellation
The Jolt: Stacey Abrams underperforming with Black voters in AJC poll
2h ago
The Jolt: Stacey Abrams underperforming with Black voters in AJC poll
2h ago
Braves beat Phillies as Snitker reaches manager milestone
10h ago
The Latest
RECIPE: Galettes are easier than pie
6m ago
Your summer riesling doesn’t have to be sweet
36m ago
RECIPE: Sheet-pan sausage is a blueprint for future meals
1h ago
Featured
Grant Henry, owner of the Edgewood Avenue bar Church, saw his family grow during the pandemic when daughter Mary Grace Henry (left) discovered she had a half-sister, Merci Treaster. (Natrice Miller/natrice.miller@ajc.com)

Credit: Natrice Miller/ Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

DNA test leads Atlanta bar owner, daughter to connect during pandemic
21h ago
In Georgia Senate race, a historic faceoff between two Black men
3h ago
Georgia 2022: Inside the race for governor
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top