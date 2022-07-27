Cookbook review: In pursuit of food justice in the Tar Heel state

Explore Cookbook reviews

Marcie Cohen Ferris, professor emerita at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and renowned chronicler of Southern food, believes an understanding of how these complexities intertwine is key to keeping its fragile food systems alive. It was during those tumultuous months of protests and lockdowns that she enlisted fellow progressive-minded journalists, scholars, farmers, chefs, entrepreneurs and food activists to help her tell a different kind of Tar Heel food story.

In essays, photographs, and recipes, “Edible North Carolina: A Journey Across a State of Flavor” (UNC Press, $35) honors contemporary efforts to chart an abundant path forward. Emory professor Malinda Maynor Lowery educates us about the hardships of her Lumbee forebears and gives us a recipe for a collard sandwich; chef Bill Smith describes the bonds formed and lessons learned from his Latino kitchen staff at Crook’s Corner in Chapel Hill and tells us how to make pork pozole; and baker and food writer Keia Mastrianni shares her and chef-husband Jamie Swofford’s sweet love story built around agriculture and community service, along with instructions for making strawberry pie.