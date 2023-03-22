How to make a better bloody mary

Jessel was a well-known entertainer, and Petiot was a bartender at Harry’s New York Bar in Paris, as well as the St. Regis Hotel in New York City. He claimed to have invented the drink at both bars. At the St. Regis’ King Cole Bar, Petiot changed the name of the cocktail to red snapper, because bloody mary was deemed too vulgar. The moniker didn’t stick and, nowadays, a red snapper refers to a bloody mary made with gin.

We became aware of Petiot when a couple of regulars at our former Atlanta bar, H. Harper Station, returned from a Paris trip and brought us a copy of “Harry’s ABC of Mixing Cocktails,” by Harry MacElhone of Harry’s New York Bar. They requested bloody marys in the style they had sipped in Paris (as outlined in the book). This was very different from the thick version we had been making for Sunday brunch, which was full of ground San Marzano tomatoes, freshly grated horseradish and celery salt. The resulting cocktail was brighter and thinner.