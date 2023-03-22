BreakingNews
UPDATE: 1 lane open on I-85 South in Gwinnett after injury crash
X

How to make a better bloody mary

Credit: Krista Slater for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Credit: Krista Slater for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

DISTILLED AND FERMENTED
By Jerry and Krista Slater, For the AJC
53 minutes ago

Before the bacon or shrimp or even cheeseburger garnish, there was simply a bloody mary. And, before the gazpacho-level thickness of today’s brunch standard, there was a morning pick-me-up of vodka and tomato juice.

In the early 1920s, canned tomato juice was strained and consumed as a hangover cure. It didn’t take long for the speakeasies of Prohibition to take that “cure” and mix it with gin or other spirits — the idea being the best cure is hair-of-the-dog.

George Jessel and Fernand “Pete” Petiot both claimed to have invented the bloody mary sometime between the late 1920s and mid-1930s.

ExploreStock Up: 3 ways to make a better bloody mary

Jessel was a well-known entertainer, and Petiot was a bartender at Harry’s New York Bar in Paris, as well as the St. Regis Hotel in New York City. He claimed to have invented the drink at both bars. At the St. Regis’ King Cole Bar, Petiot changed the name of the cocktail to red snapper, because bloody mary was deemed too vulgar. The moniker didn’t stick and, nowadays, a red snapper refers to a bloody mary made with gin.

We became aware of Petiot when a couple of regulars at our former Atlanta bar, H. Harper Station, returned from a Paris trip and brought us a copy of “Harry’s ABC of Mixing Cocktails,” by Harry MacElhone of Harry’s New York Bar. They requested bloody marys in the style they had sipped in Paris (as outlined in the book). This was very different from the thick version we had been making for Sunday brunch, which was full of ground San Marzano tomatoes, freshly grated horseradish and celery salt. The resulting cocktail was brighter and thinner.

ExploreBuy This: Three easy ways to enjoy a bloody mary

The other significant difference is the ratio of vodka to tomato juice. A July 1964 New Yorker article quoted Petiot as using “two ounces of vodka and two ounces of thick tomato juice.” This equal ratio is much different than the modern proportions used at most restaurants and bars, where the drinks are two-to-one tomato to vodka, or even three-to-one.

An additional step we take, in order to make a bloody mary that is a fine aperitif cocktail, is using quality tomato juice, such as the R.W. Knudsen organic brand. We then run it through a small conical strainer, normally used for double-straining cocktails.

ExploreRecipes: Bloody mary mix not just for cocktails

Harry’s Bloody Mary

View Recipe

— Adapted by Jerry and Krista Slater

The Slaters are beverage industry veterans and the proprietors of the Expat, Slater’s Steakhouse and the Lark Winespace in Athens.

ExploreCocktail and beer news
ExploreThe ultimate guide to metro Atlanta food halls

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.

About the Author

Jerry and Krista Slater
Editors' Picks

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

The Jolt: House and Senate tensions boiling as session deadline nears5h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Woodstock High football star falls 4 stories from Athens parking deck
19h ago

Credit: Georgia Department of Transportation

UPDATE: 1 lane open on I-85 South in Gwinnett after injury crash
11m ago

Credit: TNS

OPINION: The peril of charging Donald Trump for bookkeeping fraud, but not election lies
5h ago

Credit: TNS

OPINION: The peril of charging Donald Trump for bookkeeping fraud, but not election lies
5h ago

Credit: Jacqueline Hay-Primus

Student athletes, families rally for former North Gwinnett track coach
5h ago
The Latest

Credit: (Sarah Dodge for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

RECIPE: Rye flour brings surprising lightness to this chocolate tea loaf
3h ago
RECIPE: For 30-minute risotto, reach for orzo pasta
3h ago
Cookbook review: Hometown flavors from another view
3h ago
Featured

Credit: Stuart Hendrick

Community rallies around Marietta bookstore to keep it open
17m ago
Tuesday recap: Metro Atlanta Election Results
Get away to Darien for small-town charm on the Georgia Coast
INGREDIENTS
INSTRUCTIONS
NUTRITION
Servings:
Ingredients:
    Instructions:
    © 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
    All Rights Reserved.
    By using this website, you accept the terms of our
    Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
    Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
    Back to Top