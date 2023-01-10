Stock Up: 3 ways to make a great bloody mary

Cocktail dust

Teresa Kenton of Snellville-based Seeds and Seasonings has been experimenting with seasoning blends for more than 17 years. In 2021, she was in a new home, growing and drying herbs and vegetables to use in her blends, and sharing them with friends and neighbors. It wasn’t long before their encouragement persuaded her to turn her kitchen experiments into a business, offering flavored sugar blends, seasoning blends, infused salts and more. We tried two of her cocktail dusts: bloody rim and chili lime sugar. Both are made with ancho chili powder, which means they’re smoky, but not hot. There are other uses for these seasonings, too. When we were through rimming the bloody mary glasses, we used the bloody rim blend to season a pot of chili, dress up a bowl of guacamole and dust a slice of avocado toast. The chili lime sugar blend was perfect for dressing up the edges of shortbread cookies.

$9 per 3.25-ounce container. Available at seedsandseasonings.com.

Explore Made in Georgia food products

Credit: hANDOUT Credit: hANDOUT

Key lime sauce and marinade

We love a sauce that can multi-task in the kitchen. When his wife planted a key lime tree in their St. Petersburg, Florida, backyard, Dennis Reid began developing ways to use up the fruit. His first creation was a key lime barbecue sauce that morphed into Zesty Key Lime Gourmet Sauce & Marinade, launching a line of hot sauces, salsas, relishes, rubs and seasonings. The key lime sauce started out as a way to dress up meats on the grill, but Reid soon learned that people were using it as a sauce for shrimp cocktail, a marinade for chicken or beef and to spice up their bloody marys, as we did. This thick sauce is sweet with tomatoes and honey, flavored with onion and garlic, and tangy, thanks to the key lime juice. Stir it into plain tomato juice, and all you need is something to rim your glass in order to enjoy a great bloody mary.

$8 per 12-ounce jar. Available at Amazon and revafoods.com.

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.

Explore The ultimate guide to metro Atlanta food halls

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.