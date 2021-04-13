Embracing the potential of alt flour

Pollitz enjoys working with unique products, like those from Oliver, because “it just opens the door for creativity,” he said. In addition, using a gluten-free flour was part of a strategy to design menu items suitable for most diets. “Especially when we were doing the tasting menu, there were so many dietary restrictions we had to work with on any given night.”

Chef-owner Nick Leahy has been experimenting with Oliver Farm flours at Nick’s Westside. A biscotti made with benne seed flour is now a standard gift given to guests on their birthday. More recently, Leahy has been perfecting a pecan sponge cake, as well as a pecan tart, both of which incorporate Oliver’s pecan flour, and he hopes to get them on the menu this month.

Leahy keeps the pantry at Nick’s stocked with Oliver’s flours. “It is really cool that it is a gluten-free option from Georgia. It fits our ethos and customer needs. And, Clay is a really inspirational dude,” he said, commending the farmer’s “passion for sustainability.”

Proud members of the Oliver family, seen at the Good Food Awards, are (from left): Valerie; Maggie, 10; Mollie, 8; and Clay. Courtesy of LEM Ag and Specialty Marketing Credit: C. W. Cameron Credit: C. W. Cameron

In the coming weeks, Rocket Farm restaurants group pastry director Chrysta Poulos will be spotlighting Oliver’s pecan flour and oil in a pecan cake at King & Duke. Because she worked off a recipe that originally called for almond flour, she figured she’d have to make some adjustments. That wasn’t the case. “It was an equal exchange for almond flour, which was super easy. And, the flavor from the pecans really comes through,” she said.

She also likes the flour’s superfine texture, which resulted in a “nice and fluffy” — and gluten-free — cake.

Claudia Martinez sifted Oliver Farm flours into gluten-free sweets at Tiny Lou’s. Now that she’s one month into her pastry gig at Miller Union, she’s adjusting her approach to fit the restaurant’s sustainability ethos, with chef and co-owner Steven Satterfield as its standard bearer.

“It’s kind of slowed down my way of pastry. When (Satterfield) purchases something, he’s supporting local. I am learning to use fresh fruit from farmers; when processing it, not wasting anything. It has been cool to be inspired to work with stuff he is getting.”

One of her projects is a strawberry tart with a pecan sable dough that she anticipates could land as a special later this month. “When you bite into local Georgia strawberries, the cream, everything we are getting — it changes the way I am thinking, to take the time to create a menu that supports farmers.”

Home cooks also can find creative inspiration from Oliver Farm flours. I dredged fresh asparagus in Oliver’s okra flour, seasoned with Tony Chachere’s Creole Seasoning, and crisped that up in a frying pan, with tasty results. I’ll do the same to okra when that season arrives, and maybe even use the okra flour in a roux for gumbo, like Satterfield suggested.

Heeding advice from Poulos and Martinez about baking with a nut flour like pecan, I incorporated it into a sweet potato-pecan quick bread that also used Oliver Farm pecan oil.

In the meantime, I’m keen to try cutting the pecan flour in with cornmeal for johnnycakes, like Linton Hopkins is wont to do. And, I want to work that same flour into pasta, like chef Jamie Adams did for a pappardelle special at Il Giallo in Sandy Springs.

There are plenty of recipes that come from the source itself. On the Oliver Farm website, you’ll find tried and true favorites, like peanut flour cookies, pumpkin flour cookies and pecan flour brownies. “They are easy to make,” Oliver said. “My young’uns help us make them.”

As for Oliver, he steers toward the savory side: “I’m fond of cubed deer steak with peanut flour.”

Just dredge it and fry it right up. No recipe needed.

For a listing of where you can purchase Oliver Farm’s flours, go to oliverfarm.com.

