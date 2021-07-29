ajc logo

Adventures in Food

From Osono Bread, a loaf of country sour bread and two filled doughnuts, including the horchata (on the plate) and the cardamom (by the loaf). Wendell Brock for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Regional grain is having a moment
6h ago
Geoff Edges is seen here with a 1917 buffer that he hopes to refurbish. Tyson Horne/tyson.horne@ajc.com
Atlanta bladesmith keeps knives sharp for chefs and home cooks
Many families gather on the Fourth of July holiday. Children play, while adults sit on lawn chairs and do what adults do best: visit. Courtesy of the Figueras family
Fourth of July now feels like a time to relax
Vidalia, in southeast Georgia, is the sweet onion capital of the world. Atlanta Journal-Constitution file
Stop and smell the (Vidalia) onions
Ramps have gained popularity, popping up as a hot ticket item in farmers markets for just a few weeks from mid-April through early May. Courtesy of Brooke Slezak
Tramping for ramps enriches a friendship
Oliver Farm, located in Pitts, offers a line of flours made from the byproduct of seeds and nuts pressed for culinary oils. Courtesy of Oliver Farm
Embracing the potential of alt flour
Attending the June 2019 music lunch club meeting are (back row, from left) Dick Wooley, Deborah Coons, Bill King, Forrest Haller, Mark Pucci and Randy Roman; (front, from left) Steve Jones, Dave Dannheisser, John McKnight and Karin Johnson. (Courtesy of Mark Pucci)
The main dish at this lunch club is rock ’n’ roll
Michael and Natalie Aide recently hired etiquette expert Peggy Newfield to give their daughters a lesson in table manners. "With COVID, everyone has reverted back to sweatpants, eating on the couch in front of the TV, wiping their sleeves instead of using a napkin," said Natalie Aide. "I think some people are ready to have a sense of elegance back in their life." Courtesy of Natalie Aide
In search of lost manners after a year of home confinement
Deanna Simmons gathered her daughters and two granddaughters to bake from a 1922 recipe for Girl Scout Cookies. Pictured (from left) are Deanna Simmons, Bryn Hammock, Kelley Simmons Hammock, Aubree White and Kathryn Simmons White. Courtesy of Kathryn White
Taking Girl Scout Cookies back to their origins
Braised rabbit legs were the result of an unexpected meat delivery. John Kessler for The Atlanta-Journal-Constitution
In praise of wascally wabbit and misdirected meat
