RECIPE: Transform Thanksgiving leftovers into loaded nachos

Credit: CHRIS HUNT

Credit: CHRIS HUNT

5:30 CHALLENGE
By Kate Williams / For the AJC
13 minutes ago

The day after Thanksgiving you probably don’t want to think much about cooking or eat a meal heavy with the flavors of sage, rosemary and pumpkin spice.

If you want an easy meal that doesn’t taste like Thanksgiving but still helps to clear out the fridge a bit, turn to turkey nachos.

Between salsa, cheese and tortilla chips, your leftover bird will taste nothing like it did at the Thanksgiving table. The dish will come together in less than 15 minutes and can be served straight from the sheet pan.

To help revive potentially dry leftover turkey meat, I like to quickly simmer it in a jar’s worth of salsa. Tomatillo is my favorite salsa for turkey, but you can certainly use whichever salsa you prefer. Add a drained can of black beans to the skillet as well. While this mixture comes to a simmer, heat the broiler and line a large sheet pan with foil for easy clean-up.

I put the turkey mixture between layers of cheese to make it easier for the cheese to melt down into the crevices between the tortilla chips. Once everything is towered on top of the bag of chips, the nachos only need a couple of minutes under the broiler for the cheese to melt and the sides of the chips to crisp.

Leftover Turkey Nachos

View Recipe
About the Author

Kate Williams is a freelance writer and recipe developer. In addition to the AJC, her work has appeared in places such as Alton Brown's Good Eats, The Local Palate, Serious Eats, and America's Test Kitchen.

