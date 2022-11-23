RECIPE: Transform Thanksgiving leftovers into loaded nachos

To help revive potentially dry leftover turkey meat, I like to quickly simmer it in a jar’s worth of salsa. Tomatillo is my favorite salsa for turkey, but you can certainly use whichever salsa you prefer. Add a drained can of black beans to the skillet as well. While this mixture comes to a simmer, heat the broiler and line a large sheet pan with foil for easy clean-up.

Explore Turkey quesadilla perfect for Thanksgiving leftovers

I put the turkey mixture between layers of cheese to make it easier for the cheese to melt down into the crevices between the tortilla chips. Once everything is towered on top of the bag of chips, the nachos only need a couple of minutes under the broiler for the cheese to melt and the sides of the chips to crisp.