Put Thanksgiving leftovers to use with these recipes

Metro Atlanta chefs from Rising Son, New Realm Brewing, Iberian Pig and Pine Street Market share their favorite recipes for using up leftovers including a Sweet Potato Waffle with Cranberry Sorghum Syrup, Leftover Turkey Rillettes, Turkey Croquetas, and Green Bean Casserole Farrotto.

Atlanta chef and cookbook author Asha Gomez shares her recipes for spicing up Thanksgiving leftovers with the Indian flavors of Kerala: Kerala Turkey Stew, Green Bean and Carrot Thoran, and Cranberry Chutney.

Caption Leftover Stuffing Fritters from Red's Beer Garden. / Courtesy of Red's Beer Garden Credit: Red's Beer Garden Credit: Red's Beer Garden

Try this recipe from Red’s Beer Garden for Leftover Stuffing Fritters:

Grab your leftover stuffing out of the fridge and roll it into 1 inch round balls. Place fritters on a baking pan with parchment paper and place in the freezer till frozen. Deep fry, air fry, or cook in the oven at 350 degrees until the fritters are dark brown in color and cooked through.

When ready to enjoy, make the cranberry glaze: Open one can of cranberry sauce (14oz) and heat in a pan with ¾ cup orange juice. Add: 1 pinch of salt ½ teaspoon red chili flake 1 tablespoon white sugar Whisk all ingredients together while simmering until smooth. Toss the fritters into the cranberry glaze.

More recipes for using up leftovers

Turn your leftover stuffing into waffles (and also use up some leftover gravy and cranberry sauce) with this recipe.

Use up leftovers with these recipes for Leftover Cranberry Sauce Dressing; Leftover Bread Egg Drop Soup with Garlic and Chili; Cheesy Leftover Mashed Potato Muffins; Leftover Corn and Jalapeno Griddle Cakes; and Leftover Turkey and Wild Rice Chowder.

Caption Turkey soup with stuffing dumplings. (Jessica J. Trevino/Detroit Free Press/TNS) Credit: Jessica J. Trevino Credit: Jessica J. Trevino

Take leftover turkey to the next level with recipes for Turkey Soup with Stuffing Dumplings, Turkey Pot Pie with Puff Pastry Crust and Baked Turkey Sandwiches.

This Cranberry Turkey Cream Soup recipe is a great way to use up two kinds of leftovers.

Get recipes for Thanksgiving Dinner Sandwich, Thanksgiving Leftovers Casserole, Cajun-Style Red Beans and Rice with Turkey; Bacon Wrapped Stuffing Bites, and Cheesy Leftover Mashed Potato Pancakes.

Caption One-pot Turkey Tamale Pie. (Gretchen McKay/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette/TNS) Credit: Gretchen McKay Credit: Gretchen McKay

Turn turkey into Turkey Tamale Pie.