Put Thanksgiving leftovers to use with these recipes

Thanksgiving is almost here, and we can already smell the turkey, stuffing and the rest of the fixings that’ll likely last through at least the next day. Try one of these recipes If you wake up the day after Turkey Day with lots of leftovers.
Recipes from local chefs
This recipe for turkey and veggie empanadas from John Castellucci of Cooks & Soldiers can be filled with any leftover vegetables.
- 5 lbs shredded turkey meat
- 1.5 onions, minced
- 2 green bell peppers, diced small
- 2 red bell peppers, diced small
- 1/4 cup garlic, minced
- 1/4 cup pimenton dulce
- Meat stock, as needed
- Salt to taste
- Pepper to taste
- Goya empanada wrappers (24)
- Egg wash:
- 2 eggs - beaten together
- 2 tbsp milk - beaten together
- Shred turkey meat and set aside.
- In a rondo or large saute pan - sweat onions, green bell peppers, red bell peppers, and garlic until slightly translucent. The peppers should still have a slight crunch to them.
- Add pimenton dulce.
- In a large bowl, combine turkey with vegetable mix and season. If the turkey seems a little dry you can add a little bit of meat stock to give moisture to the mix.
- Let mix cool completely.
- Using goya empanada wrappers, carefully place 3oz of empanada filling in the center of the wrapper.
- Brush a very little amount of the egg wash around half of the wrapper.
- Fold the wrapper in half around the turkey mix.
- Using a fork carefully press around the wrapper to seal the empanada.
- Make sure not to puncture the wrapper or else the mixture will leak out.
- Brush with egg wash and bake or fry the empanada.
- For baking: 350deg 10-12min, for frying: 350deg 4-5min. Makes 24 empanadas.
Credit: Chris Hunt
AJC food writer Kate Williams shares her recipes for turning leftover turkey into Turkey Tamale Pie, Leftover Thanksgiving Turkey Gyros and Spicy Miso Turkey Ramen.
*****
Metro Atlanta chefs from Rising Son, New Realm Brewing, Iberian Pig and Pine Street Market share their favorite recipes for using up leftovers including a Sweet Potato Waffle with Cranberry Sorghum Syrup, Leftover Turkey Rillettes, Turkey Croquetas, and Green Bean Casserole Farrotto.
*****
Atlanta chef and cookbook author Asha Gomez shares her recipes for spicing up Thanksgiving leftovers with the Indian flavors of Kerala: Kerala Turkey Stew, Green Bean and Carrot Thoran, and Cranberry Chutney.
*****
Credit: Red's Beer Garden
Try this recipe from Red’s Beer Garden for Leftover Stuffing Fritters:
Grab your leftover stuffing out of the fridge and roll it into 1 inch round balls. Place fritters on a baking pan with parchment paper and place in the freezer till frozen. Deep fry, air fry, or cook in the oven at 350 degrees until the fritters are dark brown in color and cooked through.
When ready to enjoy, make the cranberry glaze: Open one can of cranberry sauce (14oz) and heat in a pan with ¾ cup orange juice. Add: 1 pinch of salt ½ teaspoon red chili flake 1 tablespoon white sugar Whisk all ingredients together while simmering until smooth. Toss the fritters into the cranberry glaze.
More recipes for using up leftovers
Turn your leftover stuffing into waffles (and also use up some leftover gravy and cranberry sauce) with this recipe.
*****
Use up leftovers with these recipes for Leftover Cranberry Sauce Dressing; Leftover Bread Egg Drop Soup with Garlic and Chili; Cheesy Leftover Mashed Potato Muffins; Leftover Corn and Jalapeno Griddle Cakes; and Leftover Turkey and Wild Rice Chowder.
*****
Credit: Jessica J. Trevino
Take leftover turkey to the next level with recipes for Turkey Soup with Stuffing Dumplings, Turkey Pot Pie with Puff Pastry Crust and Baked Turkey Sandwiches.
*****
This Cranberry Turkey Cream Soup recipe is a great way to use up two kinds of leftovers.
*****
Get recipes for Thanksgiving Dinner Sandwich, Thanksgiving Leftovers Casserole, Cajun-Style Red Beans and Rice with Turkey; Bacon Wrapped Stuffing Bites, and Cheesy Leftover Mashed Potato Pancakes.
*****
Credit: Gretchen McKay
Turn turkey into Turkey Tamale Pie.