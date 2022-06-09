BreakingNews
Former South Georgia police officer sentenced in Jan. 6 charge
ajc logo
X

Dazzle your dad with gifts for his bar cart

Wyoming Whiskey's Limited Edition National Parks No. 2 Straight Bourbon Whiskey benefits Yellowstone National Park. Courtesy of Wyoming Whiskey

Combined ShapeCaption
Wyoming Whiskey's Limited Edition National Parks No. 2 Straight Bourbon Whiskey benefits Yellowstone National Park. Courtesy of Wyoming Whiskey

Food and Recipes
By Angela Hansberger / For the AJC
47 minutes ago

If your dad likes to imbibe on occasion, ditch the tie or the grilling apron as a gift idea, and go for something spirited this Father’s Day.

ajc.com

Credit: xxxx

Credit: xxxx

For the old-fashioned dad: High West pre-batched Old-Fashioned ($29.99, 375 milliliters, 86 proof) gets added richness from maturation in used rye barrels. All that’s needed to make a cocktail is a glass and ice. Pour over, for top notes of sandalwood and cassia bark, as well as orange zest, dried cherry and a hint of cinnamon buns on the palate. A bottle makes six cocktails. highwest.com

Combined ShapeCaption
Select Aperitivo, made with 30 botanicals, has been poured into Venetian Spritzes since 1920. Courtesy of Select Aperitivo

Credit: Courtesy of Select Aperitivo

Select Aperitivo, made with 30 botanicals, has been poured into Venetian Spritzes since 1920. Courtesy of Select Aperitivo

Credit: Courtesy of Select Aperitivo

Combined ShapeCaption
Select Aperitivo, made with 30 botanicals, has been poured into Venetian Spritzes since 1920. Courtesy of Select Aperitivo

Credit: Courtesy of Select Aperitivo

Credit: Courtesy of Select Aperitivo

For the classic dad: The spritz dates to the end of the 19th century in northern Italy. Since 1920, a Venetian spritz has been made with Select ($26.99, 750 milliliters, 36 proof), a ruby red aperitivo made from 30 botanicals that resonate of macerated rhubarb roots and juniper berries, as well as floral, grassy, citrusy, balsamic and spicy flavors. selectaperitvo.com

Combined ShapeCaption
Tip Top's new Summer Classics eight-pack has two each of four of the line's ready-to-drink canned cocktails. Courtesy of Tip Top Proper Cocktails

Credit: Courtesy of Tip Top Proper Cocktails

Tip Top's new Summer Classics eight-pack has two each of four of the line's ready-to-drink canned cocktails. Courtesy of Tip Top Proper Cocktails

Credit: Courtesy of Tip Top Proper Cocktails

Combined ShapeCaption
Tip Top's new Summer Classics eight-pack has two each of four of the line's ready-to-drink canned cocktails. Courtesy of Tip Top Proper Cocktails

Credit: Courtesy of Tip Top Proper Cocktails

Credit: Courtesy of Tip Top Proper Cocktails

For the dad who likes it all: Tip Top Cocktails’ new Summer Classics eight-pack ($39.99) contains two each of four of its 100-milliliter, ready-to-drink classic cocktails — which include the Old-Fashioned, negroni, bee’s knees, margarita, daiquiri and Manhattan. It makes having a proper cocktail at a cookout or the pool easy and delicious. tiptopcocktails.com

For the natural explorer: Wyoming Whiskey’s limited-edition National Parks No. 2 straight bourbon whiskey ($69.99, 750 milliliters) has sandalwood on the nose, toffee on the palate and a lingering leather and black pepper finish. In celebration of the 150th anniversary of Yellowstone National Park, $5 per bottle (up to $150,000) will go to support Yellowstone Forever, the park’s nonprofit. wyomingwhiskey.com

Combined ShapeCaption
Father and daughter Rob Griffin and Megan Hughes collaborated to pick a Father's Day four-pack from their Washington winery. Courtesy of Barnard Griffin Winery

Credit: Courtesy of Barnard Griffin Winery

Father and daughter Rob Griffin and Megan Hughes collaborated to pick a Father's Day four-pack from their Washington winery. Courtesy of Barnard Griffin Winery

Credit: Courtesy of Barnard Griffin Winery

Combined ShapeCaption
Father and daughter Rob Griffin and Megan Hughes collaborated to pick a Father's Day four-pack from their Washington winery. Courtesy of Barnard Griffin Winery

Credit: Courtesy of Barnard Griffin Winery

Credit: Courtesy of Barnard Griffin Winery

For that father-daughter bond: Rob Griffin, founder of Washington’s Barnard Griffin Winery, and his daughter, winemaker Megan Hughes, collaborated on a four-bottle set: a 2019 Rob’s Red Blend, a blending of cabernet, syrah, petit sirah and grenache that Griffin calls “his other baby”; a 2016 Reserve cabernet; a 2020 chardonnay; and a 2021 Rose of Sangiovese. Normally $97, the set has been discounted to $67.90 for Father’s Day. barnardgriffin.com

Combined ShapeCaption
The limited-edition Blackened Kentucky straight whiskey, finished in Madeira and Caribbean rum casks, was inspired by the album "Rye the Lightning." Courtesy of Blackened

Credit: Courtesy of Blackened

The limited-edition Blackened Kentucky straight whiskey, finished in Madeira and Caribbean rum casks, was inspired by the album "Rye the Lightning." Courtesy of Blackened

Credit: Courtesy of Blackened

Combined ShapeCaption
The limited-edition Blackened Kentucky straight whiskey, finished in Madeira and Caribbean rum casks, was inspired by the album "Rye the Lightning." Courtesy of Blackened

Credit: Courtesy of Blackened

Credit: Courtesy of Blackened

For the dad who digs metal: The latest limited edition of Blackened ($69.99, 750 milliliters, 90 proof) is inspired by Metallica’s album “Rye the Lightning,” and was created using a sonic enhancement process. Master Distiller Rob Dietrich finished Kentucky straight rye first in Madeira casks, and then in Caribbean rum casks, while “Rye the Lightning” played, and low-hertz frequencies visibly shook the finishing barrels. blackenedwhiskey.com

Combined ShapeCaption
Bare Bone touts its vodka as being "for bourbon lovers." Courtesy of Bare Bone Distillery

Credit: Courtesy of Bare Bone Distillery

Bare Bone touts its vodka as being "for bourbon lovers." Courtesy of Bare Bone Distillery

Credit: Courtesy of Bare Bone Distillery

Combined ShapeCaption
Bare Bone touts its vodka as being "for bourbon lovers." Courtesy of Bare Bone Distillery

Credit: Courtesy of Bare Bone Distillery

Credit: Courtesy of Bare Bone Distillery

For the dad who drinks vodka but loves bourbon: Bare Bone vodka ($20, 750 milliliters, 80 proof) is billed as “the vodka for bourbon lovers.” Distilled from a two-grain mash bill, similar to bourbon, Bare Bone is handcrafted in Texas, and triple charcoal-filtered, for added flavor and texture. It’s available at Tower Beer, Wine and Spirits and Total Wine. barebonevodka.com

Combined ShapeCaption
The Pale dry rosè has a label inspired by early illustrations from The New Yorker during the Roaring Twenties.

Credit: Handout

The Pale dry rosè has a label inspired by early illustrations from The New Yorker during the Roaring Twenties.

Credit: Handout

Combined ShapeCaption
The Pale dry rosè has a label inspired by early illustrations from The New Yorker during the Roaring Twenties.

Credit: Handout

Credit: Handout

For the dad who loves rosè: Dads drink pink, too. With a label inspired by early illustrations from the New Yorker in the roaring ‘20s, the Pale ($16.99) is a new rosè from Sacha Lichine, the creator of Whispering Angel. The 2020 rosè is made from dry rosè grapes grown in the Vin de Pays du Var region of France, lending it aromatics, a light fruitiness and a clean finish.

Combined ShapeCaption
Glendalough is the first Irish whiskey to use highly revered Mizunara to finish its 7-year single malt. Courtesy of Glendalough Distillery

Credit: Courtesy of Glendalough Distillery

Glendalough is the first Irish whiskey to use highly revered Mizunara to finish its 7-year single malt. Courtesy of Glendalough Distillery

Credit: Courtesy of Glendalough Distillery

Combined ShapeCaption
Glendalough is the first Irish whiskey to use highly revered Mizunara to finish its 7-year single malt. Courtesy of Glendalough Distillery

Credit: Courtesy of Glendalough Distillery

Credit: Courtesy of Glendalough Distillery

For the singular dad: Glendalough’s seven-year single malt Mizunara Finish ($99, 750 milliliters) is the first Irish whiskey to use mizunara oak, making it as unique as your dad. The tree, native to Japan, takes 200 years to mature, and doesn’t grow straight, which makes it difficult to form into casks. Whiskey seeps deep into the porous wood, giving it the exotic flavor of sandalwood, woody spice and a fruity finish. glendaloughdistillery.com

Combined ShapeCaption
Smooth and complex Catan pisco is made from Pedro Ximenez grapes, grown near the Andes Mountains. Courtesy of Catan

Credit: Courtesy of Catan Pisco

Smooth and complex Catan pisco is made from Pedro Ximenez grapes, grown near the Andes Mountains. Courtesy of Catan

Credit: Courtesy of Catan Pisco

Combined ShapeCaption
Smooth and complex Catan pisco is made from Pedro Ximenez grapes, grown near the Andes Mountains. Courtesy of Catan

Credit: Courtesy of Catan Pisco

Credit: Courtesy of Catan Pisco

For the adventuresome dad: Catan pisco ($35.99, 750 milliliters) is the first American pisco brand, and the first pisco made in Chile by a female-owned company. Made from Pedro Ximenez grapes grown in the foothills of the Andes Mountains, it is silky smooth, with a gentle finish. It has all the versatility of vodka, with the aromas and complexities of sipping tequila. catanpisco.com

ExploreCocktail and beer news
ExploreFreshen up your bar cart with these products
ExploreRaise a glass to these 12 holiday gifts for drinkers
ExploreThe ultimate guide to pizza in Atlanta

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.

About the Author

Angela Hansberger is a freelance food, spirits, & culture writer who has written for Bon Appetit, Atlanta Magazine, Audubon, and is a contributing writer for the AJC.

Editors' Picks
Georgia will play big part in hearings on Jan. 6 attack17h ago
January 6 committee to hear from Raffensperger, Sterling
17h ago
Former South Georgia police officer sentenced in Jan. 6 charge
1h ago
Anchor Shiba Russell leaving 11Alive after six years
22h ago
Anchor Shiba Russell leaving 11Alive after six years
22h ago
Shunned by top officials, Georgia GOP pivots to Marjorie Taylor Greene
7h ago
The Latest
RECIPES: ‘The Craft Brewery Cookbook’ reflects changes in world of beer
RECIPE: Make Masterpiece’s Eggplant with Garlic Sauce
RECIPE: Spinach makes for green shakshuka in a flash
Featured
Cobb County officers attended the high school graduation for the daughter of an officer who died from covid complications.

Credit: Cobb County police

After officer’s death, his colleagues escort his daughter at graduation
Georgia students’ private battle: Anxiety disorders in the classroom
Memorial Day: Special ways to honor and remember
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top