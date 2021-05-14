Freshen up your bar cart with these products

Forsyth County's Legends Distillery opened its tasting room in late 2020. Look for a new gin release to be added to their bourbon and vodka collection this fall. Courtesy of Legends Distillery Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

3. Just north of Atlanta in Forsyth County, Legends Distillery opened its new tasting room in November, 2020, pouring three award-winning whiskies and vodka. Legends uses a patented purification process that removes impurities without compromising taste. Its small-batch Straight 87 bourbon (87 proof) has sweet notes of vanilla and caramel, along with toasted grain and a leathery finish. It’s a bargain at $34 per 750-milliliter bottle, and the flat-front bottle looks great on a bar cart. Find it at more than 240 locations in Georgia, including Total Wine, Toco Giant Package and Tower Beer, Wine and Spirits. Legends gin is set to release this fall.

4. Whether you want to explore a new region, sip a particular style of wine, or you just want to have a fun tasting, In Good Taste sends the experience straight to your door. A carefully packed tasting kit includes eight 187-milliliter bottles of wine. The California Wine Mixer takes your taste buds on a tour of the Golden State’s vineyards, while Wild Child has a mix of adventurous varietals. When you find a keeper, order full bottles, ranging $19-$32. Just want a summer of rosé? There’s a box of that for $65 at In Good Taste.

Repour disposable bottle toppers remove oxygen from opened wine, to prevent oxidation and keep wine fresh for up to two months. Courtesy of Repour Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

5. Want to keep opened bottles of wine fresh for up to two months? Repour wine savers were created by a chemist who was tired of wasting wine. The one-time-use stopper is filled with absorbent filters that remove oxygen from the space above the wine, which prevents oxidation. All you need to do is push the stopper into the bottle. It works. Four-packs of Repour are $9.99 and 10-packs sell for $17.99. Find them at Decatur Package Store and Purple Corkscrew.

Ardbeg's Wee Beastie single-malt Scotch is aged in bourbon and oloroso sherry casks. Courtesy of Ardbeg Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

6. Ardbeg’s 5-year-old expression Wee Beastie is a new permanent addition to the distiller’s core range. It’s a feisty peat bomb of a single-malt Scotch, aged in bourbon and oloroso sherry casks, and has a long saline finish, with hints of cocoa. It’s an ideal choice for a smoky cocktail. Wee Beastie is part of the Monsters of Scotch Tour of Ardbeg’s new offerings. It’s priced at $43.99 for a 750-milliliter bottle. Find it at Total Wine, Greene’s and Decatur Package Store.

Optimist Smokey is a distilled nonalcoholic spirit inspired by the high desert. It makes a great zero-proof version of a smokey margarita. Courtesy of Optimist Botanicals Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

7. For a zero-proof margarita with a hint of smoke, use Optimist Smokey. Inspired by the high desert, the distilled nonalcoholic spirit sips like tequila. Its flavor profile is a spiced botanical blend, with slightly floral and gently bitter notes. It joins Optimist’s Bright and Fresh blends in 750-milliliter bottles that retail for $35 via optimistdrinks.com. The trio offer all the complexities and nuance needed for a craft cocktail without the alcohol.

