COOKBOOK REVIEW: Wok your way through the produce bin

Besides a vast array of seasonal produce, meat substitutes made with bean curd and wheat gluten have been central to the Chinese diet for centuries, Hsiao-Ching Chou writes in the introduction to “Vegetarian Chinese Soul Food: Deliciously Doable Ways to Cook Greens, Tofu, and Other Plant-Based Ingredients” (Sasquatch Books, $27).

One reason is the long-held reverence toward temple cuisine practiced by vegan Chinese Buddhists and nuns. Another is the common view of meat as a luxury to be served only in small amounts or for special occasions. Plant-based alternatives were devised to mimic traditional “lucky foods” served during holidays such as the Lunar New Year so that those who avoided meat could share in the symbolism those dishes represented.