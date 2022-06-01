Cookbook review: Think outside the crisper

Recipes fall into chapters according to the adjective that best describes them: Fresh, Fruity, Hot ‘n’ Spicy, Spiced but Not Spicy, Wintery, Grilled, Creamy, and Cheesy. Each is dressed according to one of nine basic formulas that can be modified to fit a particular flavor profile. For example, a salad of chilled soba noodles, avocado, cucumber and edamame is tossed in four-ingredient Miso & Lime Dressing supplemented with tahini. I made it, and it was delicious.

Instructions are thorough and measurements precise, while allowing plenty of opportunity for the imagination to roam. Ideas for swapping one ingredient for another are bountiful. Each recipe tells you at a glance the prep time, vibe (“easy-peasy,” “showing off a little”), complementary sides, and how to pair it with other salad recipes to make it a “party.”

Susan Puckett is a cookbook author and former food editor of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Follow her at susanpuckett.com.

Explore The ultimate guide to pizza in Atlanta

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.