More than a side dish: Use fruits to make summer salads a main event

From Recess executive chef Victoria Shore came a recipe for a green mango salad. She, like many of us, finds summer is the time to enjoy vegetable salads that are more than just greens. “The zing and chile kick of this Thai-inspired green mango salad really beats the heat. Underripe mango, or any stone fruits, for that matter, have a pleasant tartness that can be used in savory recipes where you would normally use lemon or lime juice, and provide great crunch.”

She turns the salad into a full meal by adding tofu tossed in a Sichuan black bean sauce. The result is crispy, salty and savory and pairs well with the noodle-like texture of the mango salad.

Watermelon, Blackberry and Grilled Peanut Salad is on the menu at King + Duke this summer. Chef Nate Boer says the inspiration for many of their dishes comes from personal memories. “We wanted to convey the nostalgic summertime images of enjoying freshly cut watermelons and eating berries right off the bush. We decided to simply highlight amazing local watermelon and blackberries with the classic regional flavor favorite of roasted peanuts.”

Boer’s fellow chef Amadeus Lixfeld offered advice for those thinking about ways to incorporate fruit into their meals. “Sweet fruits in traditionally savory applications can be challenging. One trick is considering the cooking medium to bring the two sides together. Open fire grilling is great in multiple ways. Grilling the fruit itself can temper the sweet-forward flavor of some fruits like peaches, strawberries and even melons. Grilling other meats and vegetables adds delicious charring and caramelized flavors that will contrast and balance the flavors of the sweeter fruits they are paired with.”

And culinary director Andy Long of Maven Restaurant Group provided Butcher + Brew’s recipe for the Tropical Bowl on their menu this summer and sent his suggestions for using fruit in a variety of savory dishes. “I like to use it in salads or as a simple pairing with protein. Sweet fruit like strawberries, crunchy fruit like apples and pears, or even pickled fruit, goes great with tangy goat cheese or salty feta. It can also help cut through peppery arugula to balance out a salad.”

And like many chefs, Long enjoys pickling summer fruit to preserve the fruit but bring another dimension to a dish. “You can pair pickled peaches with a grilled pork chop or roasted skin-on chicken to brighten up the richness of the dish.”

King + Duke Watermelon, Blackberry and Grilled Peanut Salad

This salad is on the summertime menu at King + Duke, where chefs Amadeus Lixfeld and Nate Boer like to roast the peanuts in their wood-fired oven. Try doing this on your grill in an iron skillet. But you can also roast your peanuts in the oven. Heat the oven to 350 degrees, then roast the peanuts 10 to 15 minutes or until lightly browned and fragrant.

Roasted peanut oil is a specialty oil with a deep roasted peanut flavor. They suggest if you must make a substitute, use walnut, hazelnut or unrefined coconut oil.

And if you’re looking to pair this salad with a protein, they say, “Grilled steak would be awesome with this dish.”

King + Duke Watermelon, Blackberry and Grilled Peanut Salad 1/2 cup shelled raw peanuts

2 cups blackberries, divided

1/2 cup roasted peanut oil

Juice of 3 limes

10 cups large watermelon cubes

Sea salt and good olive oil

Torn mint leaves, for garnish In a pan over a wood fire, roast peanuts until fragrant and lightly browned. Remove from heat, allow to cool and coarsely chop. Set aside.

Slice 1 cup blackberries in half and put in a medium bowl. Roughly chop the remaining cup of blackberries and add to the sliced berries. Add peanut oil and lime juice.

Arrange watermelon cubes on a platter. Spoon blackberry mixture evenly over watermelon. Top with chopped peanuts and finish with sea salt and olive oil to taste. Garnish with mint. Serves 4. Nutritional information Per serving: 526 calories (percent of calories from fat, 65), 6 grams protein, 40 grams carbohydrates, 5 grams fiber, 38 grams total fat (6 grams saturated), no cholesterol, 47 milligrams sodium.

Victoria Shore’s Green Mango Salad

You might find this salad offered as a seasonal salad at Recess, but for chef Victoria Shore, it’s a summertime staple for enjoying at home.

As the salad ingredients marinate while the tofu is prepared, everything absorbs the flavors of the dressing and the green mango matchsticks soften to the texture of noodles. She suggests for a complete meal, you serve this salad with steamed jasmine or coconut rice.

And if someone in your household is not a tofu fan, you can substitute cubes of chicken.

Victoria Shore’s Green Mango Salad 4 medium Fresno chiles, cut in half, seeds removed, roughly chopped

5 cloves garlic

1/2 cup fresh lime juice

1/4 cup plus 2 teaspoons fish sauce, or soy sauce for a vegan version, divided

3 tablespoons plus 2 teaspoons grated palm sugar or light brown sugar, divided

3 cups bean sprouts

2 very unripe mangoes, peeled, cut into thin matchsticks

2 peaches, cut into thin slices

1 large ripe slicing tomato, such as a beefsteak, cored and diced

2 teaspoons grated fresh ginger

1 pound firm tofu, drained and cut into 1-inch cubes

3 tablespoons vegetable oil

1 tablespoon Sichuan black bean chile paste

2 teaspoons unseasoned rice vinegar

1/4 cup cilantro leaves

2 tablespoons roasted peanuts, roughly chopped In the bowl of a food processor, combine chiles and garlic and process until they form as smooth a paste as possible. Put paste in a large bowl and stir in lime juice, 1/4 cup fish or soy sauce and 3 tablespoons sugar. Stir together until sugar dissolves. Stir in bean sprouts, mango, peaches, tomato and ginger. Taste for seasoning, adding sugar, fish or soy sauce and lime juice as desired. Let salad marinate while you prepare tofu.

Lay tofu cubes out on paper towels and gently press to remove as much water as possible.

In a large skillet over medium-high, heat vegetable oil. When oil begins to shimmer, carefully add tofu cubes. Do not crowd pan. Reduce heat to medium and sear cubes until crisp and golden brown on all sides, about 2 or 3 minutes per side.

While tofu is cooking, prepare sauce. In a large bowl, whisk together black bean chile paste, rice vinegar, remaining 2 teaspoons fish or soy sauce and remaining 2 teaspoons sugar. As tofu cubes are ready, drain on a paper towel, then add them to the sauce. Turn until coated. Repeat until all tofu is cooked.

When ready to serve, arrange mango salad on plates, top with tofu cubes, cilantro leaves and chopped peanuts. Serves 4. Nutritional information Per serving: 517 calories (percent of calories from fat, 40), 28 grams protein, 58 grams carbohydrates, 10 grams fiber, 25 grams total fat (trace saturated fat), no cholesterol, 1,756 milligrams sodium.

Butcher & Brew Tropical Bowl

Maven Restaurant Group’s culinary director Andy Long says the inspiration for this salad came from Louis Soon, co-owner of Maven Restaurant Group. “Louis was born and raised in the Caribbean and wanted a fun, tropical-style bowl to represent the islands. With that in mind, we incorporated mangoes and black beans to evoke flavors of the Caribbean.”

If the black beans aren’t enough protein for you, Long suggests adding grilled chicken, salmon or shrimp. If you want your salad to look like what’s served at Butcher + Brew, dress each ingredient individually and layer them in your serving dish.

Pearl couscous is also known as Israeli couscous and is generally available at your grocery store in the aisle with the rice and other grains.

Butcher & Brew Tropical Bowl 2 1/2 cups water

2 cups pearl couscous

Kosher salt and black pepper

Olive oil, if needed

8 cups baby spinach leaves

1 mango, peeled and diced

1 English cucumber, diced

1/2 small red onion, thinly sliced

3/4 cup Mango Vinaigrette (see recipe)

2 cups canned black beans, drained and rinsed

1 cup crumbled feta

1 avocado, sliced In a medium saucepan, combine water, couscous and a pinch of salt. Bring to a boil, then remove from heat, put lid on saucepan and leave covered 20 minutes. Fluff with fork and allow to cool. Refrigerate until needed. If couscous will be sitting more than an hour, add a little olive oil to keep grains from sticking.

When ready to serve: In a large bowl, toss cooled couscous, spinach, mango, cucumber and onion. Add vinaigrette and lightly toss to combine. Season to taste. Arrange salad on serving platter and top with black beans, feta and avocado. Serve immediately. Serves 4. Nutritional information Per serving: 952 calories (percent of calories from fat, 36), 28 grams protein, 129 grams carbohydrates, 20 grams fiber, 38 grams total fat (9 grams saturated), 33 milligrams cholesterol, 596 milligrams sodium.

Mango Vinaigrette 1/2 cup frozen mango chunks, thawed

1/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons honey

1/4 cup lemon juice

1/4 cup apple cider vinegar

1/2 cup olive oil

Salt and pepper In the jar of a blender, combine mango, honey, lemon juice and vinegar. Process until smooth. If blender has variable speed, lower speed to medium and slowly drizzle in olive oil so mixture emulsifies. Season to taste. Makes 1 3/4 cups. Nutritional information Per tablespoon: 56 calories (percent of calories from fat, 66), trace protein, 5 grams carbohydrates, trace fiber, 4 grams total fat (1 gram saturated), no cholesterol, 6 milligrams sodium.

Hampton + Hudson Summer Salad

Hampton + Hudson executive chef Jeff Stamp suggests adding grilled shrimp or chicken hot off the grill to turn this salad into a more complete meal.