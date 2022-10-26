Cookbook review: Abuela-approved dishes for every diet

Then, in 1999, one of the siblings, Veronica (Vero for short), was diagnosed with several autoimmune conditions. Her brother Roberto found some research suggesting her diet may be contributing to the problem. To show their solidarity, the rest of the family joined her in eliminating grains and other ingredients such as dairy that could be producing negative side effects. And in time, they all began to feel healthier and more energetic.

But they dearly missed the long-held favorites that connected them to their culture. So Vero set out to recreate grain-free, dairy-free versions. After many failed batches, her almond-flour tortillas finally won their abuela’s seal of approval.