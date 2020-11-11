COOKBOOK REVIEW: The essence of good cooking

Ground Pork with Ginger and Miso, a recipe from their latest cookbook, “Cookish: Throw it Together” (Voracious, $35), is a case in point. I made it upon realizing that I already had everything I needed to “infuse ground pork with deep, umami-rich flavor” in the time it took to cook some rice and toss together a salad. The key was in the “small handful of high-impact ingredients” that included a tub of red miso and bottle of mirin (the subtly sweet Japanese rice cooking wine) hiding in my cabinet. The recipe ably fulfilled its promises, with only a few dishes to wash, and saving me from a run for takeout.

Like Milk Street’s award-winning “Tuesday Nights” and “The New Rules,” the team’s latest volume "relies heavily on a “powerhouse supermarket pantry” of global ingredients for speedy solutions to weeknight dinner dilemmas. What distinguishes “Cookish” from these previous titles is it that every recipe is limited to only six ingredients (aside from salt, pepper, oil and water).