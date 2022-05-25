Cookbook review: Spruced-up meals any day of the week

As students at the historically Black Florida A&M University, Cheatham and her sister started a tradition with their friends they called Cheatham Soul Food Sundays, consisting of familiar foods like fried catfish and collards, often tweaked to suit various tastes.

Culinary school followed, then an internship at Le Bernardin. Competing on Bravo’s “Top Chef” helped her find and hone her own culinary voice, and inspired her to start a dinner party pop-up in Harlem called Sunday Best. The Butter Bean Hummus, Stout and Soy-Roasted Chicken, Trinity Rice Pilaf, Charred Okra with Roasted Tomatoes, and No-Churn Strawberry Shortcake Ice Cream deliciously express that ethos, and have whetted my appetite for more.

Through each enticing chapter, Cheatham reinforces the lesson she learned from her chef mentors: “There’s no right or wrong when it comes to defining your style, but once you determine what it is, you wear it with confidence and run with it!”

Susan Puckett is a cookbook author and former food editor of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Follow her at susanpuckett.com.

