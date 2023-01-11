ajc logo
X

Cookbook review: Ode to ‘the cheesy, the crispy, the warm, and doughy’

AJC BOOKS FOR HOME COOKS
By Susan Puckett / For the AJC
21 minutes ago
‘Savory Baking: Recipes for Breakfast, Dinner, and Everything in Between’ by Erin Jeanne McDowell (Harvest, $40)

Erin Jeanne McDowell will be the first to tell you she has “an insatiable sweet tooth.” If you have a copy of her New York Times bestseller, “The Book on Pie,” or have watched her demonstrate everything from gingerbread house-making to cupcake-decorating on Food52′s YouTube channel, you’ve undoubtedly already gathered this.

Lately, though, she’s been leaning more heavily into what she calls her “salt tooth” when the urge to bake something new strikes. That could mean filling a danish with creamed spinach instead of jelly, swapping the cinnamon and sugar in pull-apart monkey bread with sun-dried tomatoes and goat cheese, or griddling jalapeno-infused cornmeal batter for waffles to pair with queso instead of syrup.

Those are just a few of the innovations she’ll tempt you with in “Savory Baking: Recipes for Breakfast, Dinner, and Everything in Between” (Harvest, $40).

ExploreMore cookbook reviews

“I’ve always wanted to write a book dedicated to savory baking: the cheesy, the crispy, the melty, warm, and doughy,” she explains in the introduction. Needing an easy to serve, make-ahead idea to serve a crowd for Christmas breakfast, I baked up a batch of her “Wee Quiches” in pastry-lined muffin tins, which fit the bill perfectly and provided a handy template for countless future variations. While still in recovery from holiday sugar-overload, I’m eyeing other potential projects to fill my kitchen with cozy smells during the quiet days of January.

Most of McDowell’s recipes are grounded in classic techniques she explains in detail: cornbread, drop biscuits, dumplings, puff pastry, phyllo, pizza dough, tortillas. Each is rated on a scale of difficulty, from Easy (Weeknight Focaccia, Parmesan Sables) to Medium (Bagels, Double-Crust Mushroom Potpie) to Hard (Moules Frites Tart, Ham and Cheese Croissants.)

Explore18 new cookbooks for the baking season

To balance all that richness, she offers instructions for her favorite vinegary salad that can pair with pretty much anything.

And when you’re craving a “sweet-tooth break,” she’s got you covered there, too‚ with PB S’mores Pretzels, a traditional cinnamon-y variation of Smoked Salmon Breakfast Buns, and a streusel topping and icing to turn cornbread into coffee cake.

Let the 2023 baking season begin.

Susan Puckett is a cookbook author and former food editor of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Follow her at susanpuckett.com.

ExploreRECIPE: Gather 'round the quiche
ExploreThe ultimate guide to metro Atlanta food halls

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.

About the Author

Susan Puckett is a cookbook author and former food editor of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Follow her at susanpuckett.com.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Ashley Landis

Roster movement underway for Georgia Bulldogs after national title14h ago

Credit: Stephen M. Dowell

Former Herschel Walker aide accuses a leading conservative of sexual harassment
15h ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

BREAKING: Flights resume in Atlanta after nationwide FAA outage
49m ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Second prosecutor leaving Fulton DA’s office ahead of YSL trial
16h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Second prosecutor leaving Fulton DA’s office ahead of YSL trial
16h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

For Georgia Tech fans, slight consolation in Georgia’s championship
22h ago
The Latest

Credit: HANDOUT

Stock Up: 3 ways to make a great bloody mary
23h ago
Here are some new drinking options for Dry January
RECIPES: Tropical dishes and drinks to brighten winter days
Featured

Watch again: The scene on the field as Georgia repeats as national champs
How to find UGA championship pages and souvenirs from the AJC
15h ago
Fulton special grand jury completes Trump investigation
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top