Cookbook review: Ode to ‘the cheesy, the crispy, the warm, and doughy’

Lately, though, she’s been leaning more heavily into what she calls her “salt tooth” when the urge to bake something new strikes. That could mean filling a danish with creamed spinach instead of jelly, swapping the cinnamon and sugar in pull-apart monkey bread with sun-dried tomatoes and goat cheese, or griddling jalapeno-infused cornmeal batter for waffles to pair with queso instead of syrup.

Those are just a few of the innovations she’ll tempt you with in “Savory Baking: Recipes for Breakfast, Dinner, and Everything in Between” (Harvest, $40).