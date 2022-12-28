RECIPE: Gather ‘round the quiche

I find myself wanting simple meals made with less ingredients that are satiating but not too filling or complicated. Enter: quiche. A flaky pastry crust, a fluffy egg custard, and endless filling options is a treat for breakfast, lunch or dinner. It’s a snack or the whole dang meal. It is any and everything you want it to be.

For this recipe, there are a few key ingredients that make this quiche great. Cornmeal adds a little grit and texture to the crust and complements the creamy egg custard. Creme fraiche makes the filling so smooth while also bringing a little tang. You can usually find creme fraiche at grocery stores or specialty cheese shops, but it’s also very simple and cost effective to make at home. If you don’t have creme fraiche, you can substitute whole-fat Greek yogurt or heavy cream.