COOKBOOK REVIEW: Pies without limits

In writing “The Book on Pie,” she aims to show home bakers how to use their own senses to reach their pie-baking aspirations. She covers the “whys” as well as the “hows” in deciding which pan to use, whether the pie will hold up in the freezer, and what steps to take to avoid “the dreaded soggy bottom.”

McDowell outlines every kind of crust, topping, and decorative touch imaginable before getting to the pie recipes, organized by filling type: fruit; custard; cream, chiffon and cold-set; and savory.