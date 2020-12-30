COOKBOOK REVIEW: Restaurant-quality meals at home

Before setting out to write “Chasing Flavor: Techniques and Recipes to Cook Fearlessly” (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, $35), Kluger knew the challenges of explaining to friends and diners how to re-create his popular dishes at home. Professional cooks have skill sets and kitchen set-ups radically different from that of home cooks. This accounts for why so many of my chef-driven cookbooks remain for looking and not cooking.

If my experience with making his Raisin-Stuffed Pork Loin and Brussels Sprouts with Mustard Vinaigrette is any indication, “Chasing Flavor” is destined for splatters. This is a testament to Kluger’s ability to break seemingly daunting tasks into simple components, as well as the book’s genius organization.