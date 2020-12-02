COOKBOOK REVIEW: Meatless meals, Asian flavors

Meera Sodha used to feel that way. Then the London-based food writer got tapped to write a vegan column for the British daily newspaper, the Guardian. She’d won national praise for her debut cookbook, “Made in India” and its vegetarian follow-up, “Fresh India.” This assignment, though, would be a different kind of challenge – not only because of the ingredient restrictions, but also because she had her hands full as a first-time mom.

Those constraints, she writes in the introduction to her latest book, became “a catalyst for creativity,” forcing her to look beyond her Indian heritage for meatless inspiration, while shopping and cooking on a tight schedule. Building on travel memories to Thailand and Sri Lanka, dining explorations around London’s Chinatown, and research from her extensive cookbook library, she learned new techniques and broadened her Asian pantry to flavor veggie-based meals in a hurry.