Cookbook review: A simple, stylish approach to hosting with ease

While her recipes and menus adhere to kosher law — no pork, shellfish, or mixing of meat and dairy — she presents them in a style all her own, blending her Moroccan and Ashkenazi-Canadian heritage with her current lifestyle as a New York mom and world-traveling cooking teacher.

Rather than new spins on matzo ball soup and brisket, she offers in these pages sophisticated, unfussy creations designed for busy lifestyles, such as Honeydew with Sea Salt and Lime-Poppy Seed Drizzle, Za’atar Cauliflower Steaks, and Chicken with Red Onion and Fig Sauce.