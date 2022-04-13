RECIPE: New ways with a Jewish cooking staple

Explore King of schmaltz

Unlike chicken broth, which uses all the bird scraps except for the feathers, schmaltz is made from only raw chicken skin. The skin from six thighs will yield about 4 ounces liquid gold – more than enough to make homemade matzo balls. Alternatively, you can freeze the skins from any raw chicken pieces as you go, and when the bag is full, that’s your cue to make schmaltz.

Cut the thawed chicken skin into 1-inch pieces. Place the pieces in a heavy pot with a splash of water, and cook over a low flame about 45 minutes, scraping the bottom of the pot frequently. The rendered clear, pale yellow fat is schmaltz. I raised the heat to medium and added half a diced onion; technically, this step is optional, but highly recommended for deeper flavor.