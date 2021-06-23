Cookbook review: A Mexican feast of the senses

All the while, he made frequent trips back to Mexico City to immerse himself in the food scene. While hunkered down during the pandemic, he developed recipes for home cooks to bring a taste of his birthplace into their own kitchens.

Hefty sections covering basics (salsas, pickles, beans, masa dough) are followed by chapters that capture the types of dishes and drinks you might experience throughout the day while strolling the city: an early morning Avocado Shake; Chilaquiles Verde with Fried Eggs for breakfast; Baja-style Fish Tacos for Lunch; Chicken Tinga Pasties for a snack; a Hibiscus Margarita at Sundown; Lamb Shanks, Barbacoa-style for dinner.

Homey and doable recipes, along with vivid descriptions and photos of vibrant street scenes and enticing-looking dishes, make me want to cook up a fiesta — or better yet, book a flight to this culinary mecca for the full sensory experience.

Susan Puckett is a cookbook author and former food editor of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Follow her at susanpuckett.com.

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.