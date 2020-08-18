Community Cooks: This easy corn dip recipe can be used as part of two meals

And, since she’s been cooking more, Van said she’s rediscovered the joy it can bring.

“I do think that the pandemic has brought me back to the roots of what I love about cooking, and just feeding my family,” she said. “I’ve always been a simple cook, but, being home more, I think I’ve gotten more creative.”

A current favorite recipe is one she simply named Corn Dip. The original recipe called for brushing ears of corn with vegetable oil and grilling. Her easier version calls for wrapping the ears in wax paper and microwaving them.

As a bonus, she’s often able to use the dip for two different meals.

“The first night, I serve it with tortilla chips as an appetizer or side dish,” Van said. “The second night, I spread the dip inside tortillas, add rice, beans and rotisserie chicken, roll up each tortilla, and place it seam-side down in a baking pan. Then, I pour red or green salsa over the top, sprinkle with cheese, and bake until warm and golden.”

Corn Dip 5 shucked ears of corn, preferably bicolor

½ red onion, diced

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 red pepper, seeded and diced

1 green pepper, seeded and diced

1 jalapeño, seeded and diced thin

2 tablespoons butter

8 ounces cream cheese

½ cup mayonnaise

½ cup sour cream

1 pound Monterey jack cheese

2 green onions, diced

4-ounce can of green chiles, drained

chili powder for sprinkling Heat the oven to 350 degrees.

Wrap each ear of corn in wax paper and microwave individually for 2 minutes, 30 seconds each.

Cut the kernels off the cob and set aside.

In a large skillet, over medium heat, melt butter and add onion, garlic, red pepper and jalapeño. Stir and cook for 5 minutes, or until veggies are soft.

Combine cream cheese, mayonnaise, sour cream and Monterey jack in a mixer. Add green onions, veggies, corn and green chiles.

Put in an 8-inch by 8-inch baking dish, sprinkle with chili powder, and bake for about 25 minutes, or until bubbly.

Serve with tortilla chips as an appetizer or side dish. Serves 10-12 Nutritional information Per serving: Per serving, based on 10: 376 calories (percent of calories from fat, 67), 15 grams protein, 17 grams carbohydrates, 2 grams fiber, 29 grams total fat (16 grams saturated), 77 milligrams cholesterol, 497 milligrams sodium.

