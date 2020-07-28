Community Cooks: Make Paella Foil Supper on the grill

Among the favorite recipes she’s been running through lately: Aunt Cindy’s banana bread; red pepper jelly; Mississippi pot roast; barbecue meatloaf; baked risotto with peas and mushrooms; and coconut ice cream balls.

But, even though she has a host of tried-and-true recipes, Ford continues to tweak them, sometimes for fun, and sometimes out of necessity.

“Another thing about cooking during the pandemic, it’s not about what you can go to the grocery store and buy, it’s about using what you have,” she said. “I was making a tomato pie, and I had no pie crust, so I used saltines to make a cracker crust. It’s the best tomato pie I ever made.”

She also has tweaked a summer grilling recipe her friend called Tin Pan Paella, renaming it Paella Foil Supper, because she not only decided to use different ingredients, but also wrapped the pie pan in foil to keep it from dripping into the fire.

“I am a mother of two boys, and this recipe originated from my friend, Cathy Ratigan, another mother of boys,” Ford said. “She has a place on Lake Oconee, and we agree, summer meals need to have as little prep as possible. But, they need to be hearty and fun, with lots of choices for flavors.”

Ford said cooking provides instant gratification, and she considers sharing recipes an act of love.

“I do feel that recipes are like love — you need to spread them around,” she said. “My biggest pet peeve in life is people who don’t share recipes.”

PAELLA FOIL SUPPER

For this versatile one-dish meal for the grill, you can customize each pan and use what you like to layer the paella. Lynn Ford likes to add a few banana peppers from a jar. And, she said, it’s fun to have a “build your own” supper party, with multiple pans. Her trick is wrapping the pie pan in foil, so it doesn’t drip over the edges.

Paella Foil Supper Tinfoil pie pan

Cooking oil spray, such as Pam

Large sheet of foil

1 envelope Spanish rice mix, such as Knorr

2 boneless chicken thighs

8 peeled, raw shrimp

12 kielbasa sausage pieces

8 green olives

4 red pepper or pimento strips

3 grape tomatoes, halved

Dash of salt, pepper and paprika, to taste

1¼ cups chicken broth

Olive oil Place the pan on a large sheet of foil, and spray the inside with cooking oil.

Add ingredients and layer in this order: Spanish rice mix, chicken thighs, raw shrimp, kielbasa sausage pieces, green olives, red pepper or pimento strips, grape tomatoes, salt, pepper and paprika, chicken broth, finish with a drizzle of olive oil

Bring up the sides of the foil and wrap the pan like a package, sealing tightly.

Place on a preheated, medium-high grill, and close the lid. Cook 30 minutes. Serves 2 Nutritional information Per serving: Per serving: 715 calories (percent of calories from fat, 64), 39 grams protein, 25 grams carbohydrates, 3 grams fiber, 51 grams total fat (11 grams saturated), 253 milligrams cholesterol, 2,061 milligrams sodium.

