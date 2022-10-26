RECIPE: Move over, charcuterie — here comes the butter board

A butter board is a thrifty option compared to meat and cheese boards, so splurge on the best quality ingredients you can find, like fuller-fat European butter. Whip the butter for easy spreading. Layer additional flavors on top. I use one or more of the following elements to create a balance of texture and taste.

Salt: Use unsalted butter as the base, then add table salt to taste during the whipping stage, and/or a flurry of fleur de sel on top. Try this: table salt + diced olives + feta crumbles