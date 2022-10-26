ajc logo
RECIPE: Move over, charcuterie — here comes the butter board

By Kellie Hynes / For the AJC
Say goodbye to teaspoon-sized dots of butter languishing on a tiny dish. Slabs of the ultimate comfort food are headlining dinner party menus. TikTok creator Justine Doiron recently launched the “butter board” trend in a viral video that showed more than a million viewers how to re-imagine butter (and its sidekick, crusty bread) as the next iteration after charcuterie and cheese boards.

There are no rules to curating a butter board, but I do have some gentle suggestions. For one, let’s keep safety in mind. You’ll want to use a board made out of a nonporous material, not a wooden one with cracks and crevices. To avoid communal contamination, provide cheese or butter knives so people can scoop from the board without touching the food with their fingers or bread.

A butter board is a thrifty option compared to meat and cheese boards, so splurge on the best quality ingredients you can find, like fuller-fat European butter. Whip the butter for easy spreading. Layer additional flavors on top. I use one or more of the following elements to create a balance of texture and taste.

Salt: Use unsalted butter as the base, then add table salt to taste during the whipping stage, and/or a flurry of fleur de sel on top. Try this: table salt + diced olives + feta crumbles

Sweet: Honey and fruit jams are easy additions. When whipped, they tint the butter a lovely hue. Or simply spread them on top for a more vibrant shade and flavor. Try this: honey + strawberry preserves + basil leaves

Savory: Deepen the butter with layers of extra umami like garlic confit, chopped bacon, cheese crumbles or nuts. Try this: truffle oil + shaved Parmesan + freshly cracked black pepper

Fresh: Whether it’s an herb or some fruit, fresh ingredients make a butter board look inviting. Try this: blueberries + lemon zest + goat cheese crumbles

Prosciutto-Fig Butter Board
  • 8 tablespoons unsalted butter, softened
  • 1 tablespoon fig jam
  • 1/8 teaspoon sea salt
  • 1 slice (1/2 ounce) prosciutto, finely chopped
  • 1 tablespoon fresh basil leaves, finely chopped
  • Bread or crackers, for serving
  • Place the butter and fig jam in a blender or mixer and whip on medium speed until the butter is smooth, stopping to scrape down the sides as needed.
  • Spread the fig butter evenly on a serving board. Top with sea salt, then prosciutto and basil. Serve with bread or crackers. Serves 16.

Nutritional information

Per serving: Per serving of butter: 60 calories (percent of calories from fat, 92), trace protein, 1 gram carbohydrates, trace fiber, 6 grams total fat (4 grams saturated), 16 milligrams cholesterol, 39 milligrams sodium.

Credit: Kellie Hynes

Credit: Kellie Hynes

Pomegranate-Honey Butter Board
  • 8 tablespoons unsalted butter, softened
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons honey
  • 1/8 teaspoon sea salt
  • 1 tablespoon goat cheese crumbles
  • 1 tablespoon pomegranate seeds
  • Bread or crackers, for serving
  • Place the butter and honey in a blender or mixer and whip on medium speed until the butter is smooth, stopping to scrape down the sides as needed.
  • Spread the honey butter evenly on a serving board. Top with sea salt, then goat cheese and pomegranate seeds. Serve with bread or crackers. Serves 16.

Nutritional information

Per serving: Per serving of butter: 62 calories (percent of calories from fat, 87), trace protein, 2 grams carbohydrates, trace fiber, 6 grams total fat (4 grams saturated), 16 milligrams cholesterol, 23 milligrams sodium.
Freelance writer Kellie Hynes is a recipe developer, leafy greens advocate, and champion of home cooks. She has written the Healthy Cooking column for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 2016.

