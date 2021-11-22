RECIPE: Give thanks for garlic confit

As the cloves simmer in the oil, the oil infuses with gentle garlic notes, making the oil as useful and delicious as the cloves themselves. For maximum versatility, I make my garlic confit with canola oil. The flavored canola oil can be used in high-heat recipes, like sauteed green beans and roasted Brussels sprouts, and no-heat recipes, like salad dressings. If you envision strictly low-heat uses, feel free to make your confit with a high-quality olive oil instead. Then sprinkle a saucer of your aromatic olive oil with a flurry of freshly ground pepper and pass it with the dinner rolls.

Garlic confit benefits from a low, slow simmer, which is where the slow cooker shines. However, the garlic cloves must be completely smothered in oil, and if you have a large slow cooker, you could add far more oil than you intend to employ. Here’s where the curious gets creative. Place your garlic and oil in a ceramic baking dish, like a medium-sized ramekin, and then place the baking dish inside the slow cooker. There’s no need to put anything underneath the baking dish; if it goes in the oven, it can go in the slow cooker.