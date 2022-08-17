Cookbook review: Recipes for viral video success

I’m not convinced that statement would pass a fact check. But given that the video has earned more than a billion views, I trusted that the recipe must be worth trying. I can now confirm that Baked Feta Pasta Soup — which involves baking cherry tomatoes with a whole block of feta until soft and then mixing it into a pot of noodles and stock — is as creamy and delicious as promised.

Being very late to the TikTok party (I only joined today), I followed the instructions the old-school way: by opening a cookbook. It happened to be the first that caught my eye in “As Cooked on TikTok” (Potter, $19.99), a fun compilation of fan favorites and recipe exclusives from the platform’s most popular creators.