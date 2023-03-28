Stock Up: 3 ways to enjoy pecans, besides in a pie

Grain-free granola

Elizabeth and Jesse Killion of Milton follow a low-carb diet. After creating a recipe for delicious grain-free granola, they founded Pura Nola in 2022. There are two flavors — cinnamon-vanilla, which is a mix of organic coconut and pumpkin seeds, cashews, pecans, and sunflower and sesame seeds, sweetened with honey; and maple-almond, featuring almonds, organic coconut and pumpkin seeds, cashews, pecans and sunflower seeds, sweetened with organic maple syrup. They buy their pecans from Pearson Farm in Fort Valley, and use honey from Hometown Honey in Kennesaw. We confess to enjoying this granola as a snack right from the package, because we like the crunch and the fact that it’s very lightly sweetened. When we could refrain from snacking, we ate it as it perhaps was intended, with some plain Greek yogurt and a bit of fruit, or just in a bowl with a bit of nut milk.

$4 per 2-ounce package, $12 per 8-ounce package. Available at Eco-Denizen in Alpharetta, at the Alpharetta, Brookhaven, DHA, Duluth, Sandy Springs and Roswell farmers markets, and at puranola.com.

Pecan milk

In 2015, Bess Weyandt and Kate Carter launched Treehouse Milk, delivering almond milk in glass jars. Before long, they were making nine different kinds of nut milks, as well as oat milk, which they delivered to homes and coffee shops, and sold at local farmers markets. Then came the pandemic, and an opportunity to rethink the business. They recently announced the new Treehouse Naturals, offering just two products — pecan milk and chocolate pecan milk, both in lightweight and easily recyclable 7.5-ounce aluminum cans. The milks are made with simple ingredients — water and nuts, sweetened with a bit of agave syrup, some vanilla and a bit of salt. The chocolate pecan milk adds cocoa powder. We are big fans of the chocolate version, in particular, and are happy to enjoy it right from the chilled can, although we also have warmed it up for a healthy take on hot chocolate. And, we modified a 2018 recipe from the website to make frozen pecan pops with the season’s first strawberries, instead of peaches.

$39.99 per pack of eight 7.5-ounce cans. Available sometimes at Freedom Farmers Market, and at treehousenaturals.com.

