Stock Up: 3 ways to enjoy pecans

By C.W. Cameron / For the AJC
44 minutes ago

The Georgia pecan season is in full swing. Here are three Georgia companies that make sweet treats from our state’s favorite nut.

Stuckey’s original pecan log roll

For more than five decades, no road trip was complete without a stop at a Stuckey’s for gas and a famous pecan log roll. The pecan log is a roll of fluffy nougat with bits of maraschino cherries that is dipped in caramel and then covered in chopped pecans. Stuckey’s is a Georgia success story, growing from a 1937 pecan stand in Eastman to 369 stores across 30 states by the early 1970s. Stephanie Stuckey, granddaughter of founder W.S. Stuckey, co-owns the business, which now is based in Wrens. And, while the stores might not be as ubiquitous along America’s roadways as before, the pecan log is still available at 70 licensed Stuckey’s locations and more than 5,000 retailers nationwide.

Pecan log rolls $2.49 per 2-ounce roll or $29.99 for a 12-pack of 2-ounce rolls, $55.99 for eight-pack of 10-ounce rolls; $3.99 for 4-ounce package or $24.99 for sampler of all four flavors. Stuckey’s products are available at the Buttery ATL, Candler Park Market, Grant Park Market, Intown Ace Hardware in Decatur and Kudzu and Co., as well as stuckeys.com.

Credit: Cynthia Hendricks

Credit: Cynthia Hendricks

Caramel pecan cookies

Walk into Rock Salt Milk Bar, just off the square in Newnan, and you’ll frequently find yourself joining a line of customers. The good news: You’ll have plenty of time to contemplate which of the more than two dozen flavors of ice cream you’d like to sample. But, before you get to the ice cream, you will find yourself routed past the cookies, a half dozen flavors set out on cake plates to tempt you. We couldn’t resist the caramel pecan cookies, which came highly recommended as a finalist in the confections category of the 2022 University of Georgia Flavors of Georgia competition. These big, buttery cookies are full of bits of pecans and chunks of caramel, and have a lightly salted top. The edges are crisp, the center is a bit chewy, and, overall, they reminded us of old-fashioned butterscotch. Owner Cynthia Hendricks is justly proud of her ice cream — made with milk from the grass-fed cows of Working Cows Dairy in Slocomb, Alabama — and the freshly baked cookies served alongside it.

$1.75 per cookie or $17.85 per dozen. Order at my-site-101987-102563.square.site for delivery or pickup at Rock Salt Milk Bar, 8 E. Washington St., Newnan. rocksaltmilkbar.com

Credit: Handout

Credit: Handout

Pecan praline blondies

On her website, Allean Jackson-Brown tells the story of her family going gluten-free in response to her own health issues, as well as those of her mother, Ozella Brown. Her mother was known for her brownies, and Jackson-Brown decided the family had to develop a gluten-free version that was just as delicious. The resulting brownies, and subsequent blondies, were so successful that Jackson-Brown founded her Atlanta-based gluten-free bakery, Zolene, and now offers 13 different gluten-free and vegan varieties, as well as other items, such as brunch breads. To make her treats, she created her own gluten-free flour blend, a combination of coconut, sorghum, buckwheat and chia flours, which she also sells. She calls her treats “modestly sweet,” and uses coconut palm sugar, unsweetened applesauce and fruit purees as her primary sweeteners. We tried her pecan praline blondies, cubes of moist cake topped with a whole pecan. We instantly understood why these were a finalist in the 2022 University of Georgia Flavor of Georgia competition.

$18 for 8-ounce or $32 for 1-pound box of brownie or blondie cubes, available in 13 flavors. Available at Sevananda and Adam J.’s Sandwich Shop or etsy.com/shop/Zolene. More information: zolene.com.

About the Author

C.W. Cameron is a freelance writer who has been covering local food and recipes for the AJC since 2009.

