Stock Up: 3 ways to enjoy pecans

Caramel pecan cookies

Walk into Rock Salt Milk Bar, just off the square in Newnan, and you’ll frequently find yourself joining a line of customers. The good news: You’ll have plenty of time to contemplate which of the more than two dozen flavors of ice cream you’d like to sample. But, before you get to the ice cream, you will find yourself routed past the cookies, a half dozen flavors set out on cake plates to tempt you. We couldn’t resist the caramel pecan cookies, which came highly recommended as a finalist in the confections category of the 2022 University of Georgia Flavors of Georgia competition. These big, buttery cookies are full of bits of pecans and chunks of caramel, and have a lightly salted top. The edges are crisp, the center is a bit chewy, and, overall, they reminded us of old-fashioned butterscotch. Owner Cynthia Hendricks is justly proud of her ice cream — made with milk from the grass-fed cows of Working Cows Dairy in Slocomb, Alabama — and the freshly baked cookies served alongside it.

$1.75 per cookie or $17.85 per dozen. Order at my-site-101987-102563.square.site for delivery or pickup at Rock Salt Milk Bar, 8 E. Washington St., Newnan. rocksaltmilkbar.com

Pecan praline blondies

On her website, Allean Jackson-Brown tells the story of her family going gluten-free in response to her own health issues, as well as those of her mother, Ozella Brown. Her mother was known for her brownies, and Jackson-Brown decided the family had to develop a gluten-free version that was just as delicious. The resulting brownies, and subsequent blondies, were so successful that Jackson-Brown founded her Atlanta-based gluten-free bakery, Zolene, and now offers 13 different gluten-free and vegan varieties, as well as other items, such as brunch breads. To make her treats, she created her own gluten-free flour blend, a combination of coconut, sorghum, buckwheat and chia flours, which she also sells. She calls her treats “modestly sweet,” and uses coconut palm sugar, unsweetened applesauce and fruit purees as her primary sweeteners. We tried her pecan praline blondies, cubes of moist cake topped with a whole pecan. We instantly understood why these were a finalist in the 2022 University of Georgia Flavor of Georgia competition.

$18 for 8-ounce or $32 for 1-pound box of brownie or blondie cubes, available in 13 flavors. Available at Sevananda and Adam J.’s Sandwich Shop or etsy.com/shop/Zolene. More information: zolene.com.

