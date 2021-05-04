Food chat: Not all cocktails require alcohol. Here are tips for booze-free sips.

A: Alcohol-free gin absolutely exists! M. Carrie Allan has recommended a couple (New London Light, Monday Gin). You also might want to try Damrak Virgin. It’s not robust or juniper-y like classic London Dry, but it’s bright and citrusy and works well in a highball.

- Julia Bainbridge

Nonalcoholic liquor alternative Seedlip comes in three flavors, all alcohol, sugar, and additive free.

Q: I’ve enjoyed pairing Acid League Wine Proxies and Jorg Geiger grape/apple/pear blends (from Delmosa) with food. Do the NA liquor alternatives pair well, or are they mostly good for sipping/blending in mixed drinks?

A: If you’re someone who likes, liked or could imaging yourself liking pairing cocktails with food, then go for it. (In fact, I have some pairing suggestions in my book, “Good Drinks.”) Personally, though, I prefer to drink wine-like beverages and juices with food and save cocktails for being enjoyed on their own or with snacks (as opposed to full meals). One thing, though: Very few of these nonalcoholic liquor alternatives are meant to be sipped or drunk on their own; a good place to start for understanding how best to use them in mixed drinks is actually their own brand websites (such as the ones for Ghia, Gnista and Seedlip), which often include recipe sections.

- J.B.