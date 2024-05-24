Father’s Day is coming up soon — it’s less than a month away — and Atlanta has lots of fun ways to celebrate the occasion.

From classic intown hot spots to brand-new entertainment offerings, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has curated five of the best ways to spend the day with dad this year. An award-winning whiskey distillery, a top-ranked steakhouse, a brand-new golf lounge, a state-of-the-art video game bar and an iconic park are all gearing up to help you celebrate dad this year.

Whiskey tasting has never been so much fun

Atlanta’s ASW Distillery isn’t just another bar following the whiskey tour and tasting trend. They make some of the best craft whiskey in the world, according to the annual San Francisco World Spirits Competition. Their Maris Otter single malt whiskey took home the 2020 Double Gold. And the team behind that big win hasn’t slowed down since — earning more awards in the process.

“After 20 years of whiskey-making, getting that recognition for my art felt like the culmination of my life’s work,” ASW master distiller Justin Manglitz told the AJC’s Angela Hansberger. “I got busy making some more.”

And “America’s most awarded craft whiskey distillery since 2018″ offers guided tastings and tours that are perfect for a day out with dad.

A delicious dinner idea you can steak your life on

Discover Atlanta named AG, Modern Bar and Steakhouse one of Atlanta’s best eateries this year. Located inside the Ritz-Carlton in downtown Atlanta, the elegant bar and restaurant offers everything from the classic 8-ounce filet mignon to the exciting black Australian wagyu striploin.

“Experience elevated local and seasonal cuisine downtown,” the steakhouse wrote on its website. “Leather booths and vintage photographs invite you to linger, while the menus showcase local, seasonal and sustainable ingredients. Delight in chef creations featuring fresh, southern-inspired fare during the weekends.

“Equally tantalizing are the private dining spaces, which include a chef’s table, a mixology room and even a private booth for intimate dinners.”

Hole-in-one golf adventure

A new indoor golf and entertainment lounge opened in Midtown recently. Five Iron Golf is located at 675 W. Peachtree Street and offers a high-tech experience perfect for any golf-loving father that thinks they’ve already seen all Atlanta has to offer.

Five Iron Golf features simulators, leagues with 10-week seasons, lessons, a full restaurant and bar, multisport gaming, and more. The newest place to golf in Atlanta even offers party reservations.

Great way to geek out

If you want to level up your gamer dad’s big day, then Battle and Brew is the place to go. The Sandy Springs video game bar and restaurant branched out with a new location at Battery Atlanta this year. It offers the same pub food and Asian fusion menu items as its sister location, including the iconic Dragon’s Nest (fried chicken tenders on waffles topped with chili maple syrup) and Green Arrows (tempura green beans).

The new venue is 11,500 square feet and features a PC battle arena for online gamers, lounges for 2-25 people, 40 individual gaming stations and more than 55 TVs streaming video games and sports.

“That’s kind of the beauty of Battle & Brew, is you’ve got people that love gaming, you’ve got people that love anime, you’ve got people that love cosplay,” managing partner Ben Izaguirre told the AJC’s Olivia Wakim back in January.

“They all come together and they enjoy their passions, and one of the things that all of those groups of people love to do are sit and play games together.”

Classic outdoor adventure for the family

When it comes to entertaining outdoorsy dad’s for Father’s Day, 2024′s best Atlanta place to visit isn’t any different from most years — Stone Mountain. The iconic park’s “Music Across America Drone and Light Show” will be in full swing Father’s Day weekend, and it’s going to be bigger than ever.

“Stone Mountain Park invested in new Light Show technology that boasts 10 times more lumens, 10 times larger video projection, and 10 times more laser beams than the classic Lasershow (sic),” according to the park’s website.

“This summer’s show promises to be bigger, and more breathtaking than ever with completely immersive lighting, more fireworks, lasers, and flame effects, new music tracks, and a Drone Show with 250 color-changing drones synchronized to music.”

While the light show won’t begin until 9:30 p.m., Stone Mountain has a full weekend of fun in store. The Summit Skyride offers guests an opportunity to soar 825 feet in the air from inside a high-speed cable car, revealing horizon-spanning views of the Appalachian Mountains and Atlanta skyline.

Rock walls to rope bridges — Camp High Outpost, Dinosaur Explore and the Dinotorium are great ways for children to enjoy the day with dad. Fathers can get their golf on at the Great Locomotive Chase Adventure Golf putting course too.

Though reservations are sometimes required, SkyHike is one of the nations’ largest family adventure courses and features a chance to trek through the treetops. And those interested in something more scenic can hop aboard the park’s 1940-era locomotive for an open-air tour around the mountain.