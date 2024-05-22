BreakingNews
Three Georgia cities in running to be Sundance Film Festival host
5 creative gift ideas for your dad this Father’s Day

Father’s Day is June 16, and it’s time to start the hunt for a present

16 minutes ago

Father’s Day is creeping up on us, and it’s time to start thinking about presents. Other than the usual grill, mug and dad-themed T-shirt, there are plenty of creative gifts out there your dad will love. Here are five ideas to consider for Father’s Day.

Custom mini brick figure

For $25.95 you can upload a picture of dad to the Mine Brick website and get a custom Dad Brick Figure. There are fewer than than 200 pieces, and it takes around 30 minutes to put together.

Scratch-off journal

Making memories with your parents doesn’t have to end once you’re an adult. The $30 Moments with Dad Scratch Off Journal from Uncommon Goods is a fun way to create a bucket list. The journal comes with 100 prompts, with space to add pictures, notes and more as you collect memories.

Moments with Dad Scratch Off Journal

3D screen magnifier

The 3D screen magnifier can turn any video on a smartphone into a bigger experience for on the go viewing — from camping to working in small places. The 14″ screen comes with a foldable wooden frame compatible with all models. It’s available on Amazon for $29.95

Dad brain plaque

Through all the years of suffering with dad jokes, it’s time you take the comedy up a notch. The Dad’s Brain Square plaque from the Shoppers Outlet is a colorful way to highlight dad’s strengths and is available for $39.95.

Dad - Dad's Brain - Square Acrylic Plaque

Magnetic tool wristband

If your dad is a natural handyman, giving him a gift to keep nails, bolts and drill bits within reach is a great present. The Magnetic Wristband is available for $15.59 on Amazon.

These gift ideas are great for Father’s Day, but also work for any other occasion where dad is the star.

Ebony Williams is a writer, indie producer and director, and journalist for a variety of magazine outlets.

