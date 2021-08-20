Fall A&E Guide: Live music returns with George Strait, Stones, Killer Mike and more

Outlaw Music Festival. National treasure Willie Nelson is 88 but continues to fly the flag for outlaw country music, enthusiastically fronting this festival now in its fifth year. His musical descendant Sturgill Simpson leads the stellar cast of other performers on the bill. Sept. 22. $106 and up. Ameris Bank Amphitheatre, 2200 Encore Parkway, Alpharetta. 404-733-5010, Livenation.com.

Tame Impala. One-man band Kevin Parker’s records have traveled all over the musical map, starting with ‘60s-influenced psych rock and most recently dabbling in disco on “The Slow Rush.” He and his touring group are promoting that No. 3-charting album this fall. Sept. 28. $48.75-$297.75. State Farm Arena, 1 State Farm Drive, Atlanta. 800-745-3000, ticketmaster.com.

Harry Styles. Styles has grown by leaps and bounds artistically since going solo following the demise of his boy band One Direction. His second album “Fine Line” was a commercial and critical success, and he’s finally able to support it with his Love On Tour, featuring opener Jenny Lewis. Oct. 27-28. Sold out. State Farm Arena, 1 State Farm Drive. 800-745-3000, ticketmaster.com.

Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin. Latin pop megastars Iglesias and Martin have never toured together, which they’re rectifying with this dance-focused, COVID-delayed, co-headlining affair. Oct. 29. $79.95-$199.95. State Farm Arena, 1 State Farm Drive, Atlanta. 800-745-3000, ticketmaster.com.

ATLive Concert Series. The series delivers one night each of country music and metal/hard rock. George Strait has just a handful of shows booked for the rest of the year, and happily one is in Atlanta. Joining him are Eric Church and Caitlyn Smith. Metallica celebrates its 40th birthday with a reissue of their classic “Black Album” and a tour that includes Cage The Elephant and Greta Van Fleet. Strait: Nov. 5, $174 and up. Metallica: Nov. 7, $69-$199. Mercedes-Benz Stadium, 1 AMB Drive NW, Atlanta. 800-745-3000, ticketmaster.com.