Fall A&E Guide: For Atlanta playhouses, the show must go on

“Red Speedo.” Freddie Ashley directs Lucas Hnath’s unsettling portrayal of championship swimming as a dangerous shark pool, where performance-enhancing drugs and product-endorsement ambitions can tangle Olympic dreams. Through Sept. 5. $20-$40. Actor’s Express, 887 W. Marietta St., Atlanta. 404-607-7469, actors-express.com.

“Mother Goose.” The titular feathered mama has gone missing, but cohorts Humpty Dumpty, Little Bo-Peep and others go on a wild goose chase to try to find her in this singalong for ages 2-8. Though Sept. 26. $15. Center for Puppetry Arts, 1404 Spring St. NW, Atlanta. 404-873-3391, puppet.org.