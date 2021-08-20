Fall A&E Guide: Women artists, curators and gallery owners shine this season

‘Cave.’ Georgia-based artist Andrea Clark exhibits her ceramic-centric works in a solo show at Marcia Wood Gallery, which has relocated from Castleberry Hill to the gallery nexus of Buckhead’s Miami Circle. Using ceramics in novel ways, Clark will exhibit ceramic light-objects and ceramic-based drawings created by building up layers of liquid clay on paper displayed in charming ceramic frames. Like many of the artists showing work this fall, Clark demonstrates an unfettered imagination that allows new forms to take hold. Sept. 9-Oct. 16. Free. Marcia Wood Gallery, 764 Miami Circle, NE, Suite 150, Atlanta. 404- 827-0030, www.marciawoodgallery.com.

‘Kimberly Binns: HomeFront.’ A timely meditation, considering our COVID-dictated isolation, on home and how it has served as both a source of security and comfort for Black Americans, but also something denied them by institutional impediments to home ownership. This solo show digs into social issues made especially relevant during the pandemic. Through Sept. 11. Free. Poem 88, 1123 Zonolite Road, Suite 8C, Atlanta, 404-735-1000, www.poem88.net.