Fall A&E Guide: Dance highlights include ‘Giselle’ and new contemporary works

Dance Canvas Summer Artist Residency. Compelling new voices emerged last summer when Dance Canvas partnered with the Atlanta Contemporary to create space for emerging choreographers to respond to the pandemic and the Black Lives Matter movement with courageous new works. This year’s residency will culminate with the premiere of a documentary film about the first summer, alongside a live performance of six new works on themes of migration, largely inspired by Danielle Deadwyler’s haunting installation “FOR(E)RUNNER.” 6:30 p.m. Sept. 10, film screening. 6:30 p.m. Sept. 11, live outdoor performance. $50, includes both events. Pavilion at Atlanta Contemporary, 535 Means St. NW, Atlanta. 404-688-1970, atlantacontemporary.org.

“Giselle.” Since Daet Rodriguez and Margit Peguero assumed leadership of The Georgia Ballet in 2015, they’ve shaped a company of dancers distinguished by clean, understated technique and softly expressive port de bras, exuding a warmth that’s palpably engaging on both stage and screen. The company will return to the theater with this classic 19th century outing of a young nobleman who disguises himself as a commoner, dallies with an innocent peasant girl and breaks her heart, only to face the wrath of ghostly avengers. Sept. 24-26; sensory friendly show Sept. 23. $15-$36. Jennie T. Anderson Theatre, 548 S. Marietta Parkway SE, Marietta. 770-528-0881, georgiaballet.org.