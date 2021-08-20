Fall A&E Guide: Dance highlights include ‘Giselle’ and new contemporary works

The Atlanta Ballet is holding off until the holidays before it appears in front of a live audience again, but several dance troupes and organizations will perform live this fall as artists look deeper within to investigate their identities and question social norms.
“Double Exposure.” National up-and-coming choreographers Annalee Traylor and Omar Román De Jesús have created edgy contemporary works with Kennesaw State University dance students and alumni as part of the new Eleo Pomare-Glenn Conner Choreographic Residency. De Jesús’ dreamlike “Muerte Cotidiano” blends fluid, visceral movement with stirring imagery, while Traylor’s “the B side” offers an array of colorful characters seemingly pulled between states of madness, naughtiness and clownish despair. Aug. 27-28. $20. Marietta Dance Theater, Joe Mack Wilson Student Center, 860 Rossbacher Way, Marietta. 470-578-6650, arts.kennesaw.edu.
Credit: LAUREN KRESS
Dance Canvas Summer Artist Residency. Compelling new voices emerged last summer when Dance Canvas partnered with the Atlanta Contemporary to create space for emerging choreographers to respond to the pandemic and the Black Lives Matter movement with courageous new works. This year’s residency will culminate with the premiere of a documentary film about the first summer, alongside a live performance of six new works on themes of migration, largely inspired by Danielle Deadwyler’s haunting installation “FOR(E)RUNNER.” 6:30 p.m. Sept. 10, film screening. 6:30 p.m. Sept. 11, live outdoor performance. $50, includes both events. Pavilion at Atlanta Contemporary, 535 Means St. NW, Atlanta. 404-688-1970, atlantacontemporary.org.
“Giselle.” Since Daet Rodriguez and Margit Peguero assumed leadership of The Georgia Ballet in 2015, they’ve shaped a company of dancers distinguished by clean, understated technique and softly expressive port de bras, exuding a warmth that’s palpably engaging on both stage and screen. The company will return to the theater with this classic 19th century outing of a young nobleman who disguises himself as a commoner, dallies with an innocent peasant girl and breaks her heart, only to face the wrath of ghostly avengers. Sept. 24-26; sensory friendly show Sept. 23. $15-$36. Jennie T. Anderson Theatre, 548 S. Marietta Parkway SE, Marietta. 770-528-0881, georgiaballet.org.
Parsons Dance. Though grounded for much of the pandemic, this sought-after internationally touring dance company is back in flight. The New York-based troupe will present a mixed bill of contemporary works from a repertory known for athleticism, exuberance and works that deliver sheer joy. 8 p.m. Oct. 1, $45-$65. Byers Theatre, Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center, 1 Galambos Way, Sandy Springs. 770-206-2022, citysprings.com.
“Roam.” Terminus Modern Ballet Theatre returns to live performance with an intimate outdoor production of this revised work from 2019 featuring added sections and a larger company. The series of vignettes — flush with intricate partnering and full-bodied expressiveness — explore themes of journeying down an open road and finding a place of belonging and is a vehicle for the former Atlanta Ballet artists to reflect on how far they’ve traveled. 1 and 5 p.m. Oct. 16-17, Oct. 23-24. $15 and up. Prom Field at Serenbe, 10950 Hutcheson Ferry Road, Chattahoochee Hills. terminusmbt.com.
“Figment.” Kit Modus, resident dance company at Callanwolde Fine Arts Center, will expand upon a work that debuted in 2019 — the company’s last show before pandemic shutdowns began. Set to Philip G Anderson’s hypnotic score for piano and strings, which Anderson and other musicians will perform live, “Figment” explores the mystery of creative process through the perspectives of dancer, choreographer and musician. 7:30 p.m. Dec. 2-3. $15-$35. Callanwolde Fine Arts Center, 980 Briarcliff Road, Atlanta. 404-236-9642, kitmodus.com.