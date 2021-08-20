Fall A&E Guide: Classical music returns with ASO opener, world premieres

Pretty Yende. Pretty Yende, a soprano from South Africa, will have her Atlanta debut this year as part of Emory University’s Candler Concert Series. The solo recital shares the fall schedule with pianist George Li (September) and a concert by violinist Leonidas Kavakos and pianist Yuja Wang (November). Oct. 3. $51-$60. Schwartz Center for the Performing Arts, 1700 N. Decatur Road, Atlanta. 404-727-5050, schwartz.emory.edu.

Caption Spivey Hall welcomes the Modigliani Quartet in November. Courtesy of Jérome Bonnet Credit: jerome bonnet Credit: jerome bonnet

Modigliani Quartet. Spivey Hall’s season gets started in September with pianist Jeremy Denk, but it’s hard to pass up the Modigliani Quartet playing string quartets by Schubert, Bartok and Grieg in November. This season is the first without longtime director Sam Dixon, who stepped down at the beginning of August. Nov. 7. $50. Spivey Hall, 2000 Clayton State Blvd., Morrow. 678-466-4200, www.spiveyhall.org.

Atlanta School of Composers. This one-night-only show encapsulates one of Robert Spano’s legacies: the Atlanta School of Composers. Now on its second cohort, Spano founded the loose assemblage of artists so Atlanta could direct its energies toward championing key works from emerging composers. On this program, world premieres of ASO commissions by Michael Gandolfi and Krists Auznieks share space with music by Brian Nabors, Adam Schoenberg and the ASO’s own Michael Kurth. Nov 19. $23-$109. Atlanta Symphony Hall, 1280 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 404-733-5000, www.aso.org.