Cinnabon introduces pink cinnamon rolls in honor of the new ‘Mean Girls’ movie

Cinnabon will be selling pink cinnamon rolls in honor of the new “Mean Girls” movie, and they are “so fetch.”

From January 17 through February 7, Cinnabon will sell special edition “Mean Girls” themed treats including pink-frosted versions of the Classic, MiniBon, BonBItes, and Center of Roll snacks.

Of course, the special pink-frosted treats will — in true “Mean Girls” spirit — only be available on Wednesdays, since that’s when we wear pink!