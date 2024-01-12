Cinnabon introduces pink cinnamon rolls in honor of the new ‘Mean Girls’ movie

BreakingNews
Cinnabon will be selling pink cinnamon rolls in honor of the new “Mean Girls” movie, and they are “so fetch.”

From January 17 through February 7, Cinnabon will sell special edition “Mean Girls” themed treats including pink-frosted versions of the Classic, MiniBon, BonBItes, and Center of Roll snacks.

Of course, the special pink-frosted treats will — in true “Mean Girls” spirit — only be available on Wednesdays, since that’s when we wear pink!

The sweet treat conglomerate will also sell a Mean Girls X Cinnabon pack every day of the week.

The new movie version of Tina Fey’s “Mean Girls” musical (which, of course, is based on the non-musical 2004 film) offers a new take on fans’ favorite characters. Starring singer Reneé Rapp as Regina George — she also performed the role on Broadway — the film also features Tina Fey and Tim Meadows reprising their roles as Ms. Norbury and Principal Duvall.

“These guys absolutely filled these giant shoes that were given to them,” Fey told USA Today. “I can’t wait for people to see them in this movie.”

The new “Mean Girls” comes to theaters on Wednesday, January 19.

Ebony Williams is a writer, indie producer and director, and journalist for a variety of magazine outlets. Her career has led her to create content for entertainment, sports, lifestyle, local breaking news and more.

