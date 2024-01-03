NBC announces Snoop Dogg will return as special correspondent for the 2024 Olympics

This summer, the world’s greatest athletes will head to Paris to compete for gold in the 2024 Summer Olympics. But they’re not the only ones headed to the city of Lights: NBC has announced that Snoop Dogg will be returning as a special correspondent for the games, offering his unique takes on the events, as well as exploring the city. He’ll also spend time with the athletes and their friends and families.

“I grew up watching the Olympics and am thrilled to see the incredible athletes bring their A-game to Paris,” Snoop said in a statement. “It’s a celebration of skill, dedication, and the pursuit of greatness. We’re going to have some amazing competitions, and, of course, I will be bringing that Snoop style to the mix.”