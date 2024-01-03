NBC announces Snoop Dogg will return as special correspondent for the 2024 Olympics

This summer, the world’s greatest athletes will head to Paris to compete for gold in the 2024 Summer Olympics. But they’re not the only ones headed to the city of Lights: NBC has announced that Snoop Dogg will be returning as a special correspondent for the games, offering his unique takes on the events, as well as exploring the city. He’ll also spend time with the athletes and their friends and families.
“I grew up watching the Olympics and am thrilled to see the incredible athletes bring their A-game to Paris,” Snoop said in a statement. “It’s a celebration of skill, dedication, and the pursuit of greatness. We’re going to have some amazing competitions, and, of course, I will be bringing that Snoop style to the mix.”
Yup, it’s official. 2024 Paris Olympics I’m there!! @miketirico , save a seat for the Dogg 👏🏿💍💨🤷🏾 pic.twitter.com/atXnKu9HJj— Snoop Dogg (@SnoopDogg) January 1, 2024
“It’s going to be the most epic Olympics ever, so stay tuned and keep it locked. Let’s elevate, celebrate, and make these games unforgettable, smoke the competition, and may the best shine like gold. Peace and Olympic LOVE, ya dig?”
Snoop’s Olympic journey started in 2020, with his viral coverage — alongside Kevin Hart — of the Tokyo Olympics, which generated “tens of millions of views” via social media. His honest and hilarious take on events caught the attention of Molly Solomon, executive producer and president of NBC Olympics Production.
“That performance alone has earned Snoop a job as our Special Correspondent in Paris. We don’t know what the heck is going to happen every day, but we know he will add his unique perspective to our re-imagined Olympic primetime show,” said Solomon in a statement.
The Summer Olympics begin July 26, and will air on NBC and its streaming platform Peacock.
