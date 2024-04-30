Cancer patient raises funds for research, provides support for others

At the end of December, she flew to MD Anderson Cancer Center in Texas, where she learned the cancer was near her liver and diaphragm. Two months later, she felt pain high in her abdomen and had to have fluid drained from the lining around her lungs, known as the pleural space. It was enough to fill two soda cans. She had fluid drained again just four weeks later.

After her initial diagnosis in February 2020, she underwent a full hysterectomy. Once ovaries are removed, if the cancer returns, it typically goes to the lymphatic system: the liver, lungs, brain, or anywhere in the abdomen.

“It’s on my diaphragm and in my pleural space, almost to my lungs and liver,” said Airhart. “They can’t go get it, it’s too much to take out, so they have to shrink it with chemo.”

On March 11, Airhart began a combo of three drugs for six rounds. It was heartbreaking, said Airhart, when she and Chris, her husband of nearly 17 years, told their five children — Holden, Harrison, Carter, Kate, and Hayes, ages 7 to 15 — that the cancer had returned.

“I didn’t want to scare them, but I also can’t lie to them,” said Airhart. “I can’t tell them I’m going to be OK, but I reiterate that God has a plan and, though we may not understand it, he’ll never leave us. I had the option to do a regiment where I wouldn’t lose my hair again or have bone pain and that’s what I chose. Holden, who’s 7, doesn’t remember the first time. All he knows is Harts of Teal and me taking care of others with cancer, not me having cancer.”

Airhart hosted the first Harts of Teal event, the Harts of Teal 5K and 1 Mile Fun Run, in July 2021, and officially established the nonprofit that August. Though her energy has taken a hit due to treatment, she is currently full steam ahead, planning the 4th annual Harts of Teal 5K for June 8, and continuing outreach in a variety of ways.

“I know this is what I’m supposed to be doing,” said Airhart.

Airhart leads monthly support groups and Zoom calls, as well as monthly dinners for who she calls her “Teal Sisters,” teal being the color of the ovarian cancer ribbon. Harts of Teal has provided 11,500 “Teal for Teachers” lunch totes, which include an information card about all the signs and symptoms of gynecological cancers. Harts of Teal has also sent out over 100 blessing bags, a backpack with a blanket, to women who have recently been diagnosed with ovarian cancer, and they frequently send gifts to women who are hospitalized or experiencing a recurrence. Harts of Teal has also given $30,000 toward ovarian cancer research.

Airhart has spoken at Bible studies, corporate lunch and learns, and recently spoke at a women’s shelter, educating them on ovarian cancer.

“It never fails when I speak to an audience that people say they’ve never heard about the signs and symptoms of ovarian cancer,” said Airhart. “I didn’t know either. I was bloated and constipated and had I known those were symptoms, I could have been diagnosed earlier and been two stages better.”

Airhart has said goodbye to many of her Teal Sisters over the past four years, 10 women just since March 2023.

“I was at a funeral not long ago and couldn’t even cry, I felt so numb,” said Airhart. “It’s very sobering. I may be in and out of treatment the rest of my life, I may not be here in 10 years, we just don’t know. I try not to focus on it, but it’s there every second of the day. Other moms my age talk about future grandkids and I’m afraid I won’t have the chance to be a grandmother. All I can do is lean on God.”

Airhart does think about her future and is hopeful her dreams will be realized.

“I want to further our mission with Harts of Teal,” said Airhart. “I want teal to be as recognized for ovarian cancer as pink is for breast cancer, and I want Harts of Teal to continue beyond me. I hope this is my last treatment, that my cancer doesn’t come back, and that I get to meet my grandbabies. I hope one day there’s a test to detect ovarian cancer in the early stages and no one will have to lose their wives, mothers, grandmothers, and friends.”

To learn more about Harts of Teal or to register for the Harts of Teal 5K, visit www.hartsofteal.org.