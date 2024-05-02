Author events May 3-9

Mary Kay Andrews, “Summers at the Saint.” A long-ago employee and current owner of a landmark hotel on the coast of Georgia has one summer season to turn its sagging fortunes around — just as new information about a long-ago drowning at the hotel threatens to come to light. 2 p.m. May 4. Launch party. $40 includes signed book. Huff Harrington Home, 425 Peachtree Hills Ave. NE No. 9, Atlanta, 404-467-0311. foxtalebookshoppe.com/MKA

Annabelle Tometich, “The Mango Tree.” Tometich’s poignant memoir of growing up in suburban Florida is a love letter to her fellow Filipino Americans, her younger self, a beloved fruit tree, and, above all, to the fiery, whip-smart mother who made a life for herself and her children. 3 p.m. May 4. Conversation. Free. A Cappella Books, 208 Haralson Ave. NE, Atlanta, 404-681-5128. acappellabooks.com/events.php

Karen Valby, “The Swans of Harlem.” Valby (“Welcome to Utopia”) tells the forgotten story of a pioneering group of five Black ballerinas and their 50-year sisterhood, a legacy erased from history until now. Joining her will be the Swans themselves: Lydia Abarca Mitchell, Sheila Rohan, Marcia Lynn Sells, and Karlya Shelton-Benjamin. 7 p.m. May 6. Discussion. Free. Decatur Library Auditorium, 215 Sycamore St., Decatur, 404-370-3070, ext. 2225. georgiacenterforthebook.org/events