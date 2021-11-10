These 6 Georgia towns are ranked among the best places to celebrate Christmas

Get ready for a sleigh-ing good time — Georgia is home to the number one Christmas town in America.
Helen has been ranked first out of 152 towns to celebrate holiday cheer, followed by Blue Ridge in the second spot, according to a new study from MyDatingAdviser.com.
To determine the best Christmas town in the U.S., the dating reviews website compared 152 well-known Christmas towns across 21 key metrics, including, weather, dining, lodging, transport and holiday activities.
If you’re in the mood for cozy, wintry towns full of twinkling lights, shopping, and great eats, check out these top Christmas towns in Georgia:
1. Helen
Rank: #1, Index Score: 85
During the holidays, visitors flock to Helen to see the wreaths and artist-decorated Christmas trees up for auction at the Festival of Trees, explore the Christkindlmarkt and take part in holiday festivities downtown.
2. Blue Ridge
Rank: #2, Index Score: 85
This north Georgia town offers a train ride on the Holiday Express with festive music, delicious hot chocolate and “The Night Before Christmas” story time.
3. Pine Mountain
Rank: #6, Index Score: 74
Home to Callaway Gardens’ Fantasy In Lights, visitors can meet holiday characters up close, take the festive Jolly Trolley through the dazzling Enchanted Forest, do some seasonal shopping and so much more at this holiday town.
4. Dahlonega
Rank: #11, Index Score: 71
Southerners travel from all over to see Dahlonega during the holidays. The festive town is decked out in twinkling lights and other Christmas decor.
5. Moultrie
Rank: #54, Index Score: 55
This tiny South Georgia town is bursting with holiday magic. On Thanksgiving night, downtown will transform into a Christmas wonderland during the town’s Canopy of Lights and in December, Santa makes an appearance at the Festival of Lights Christmas Parade.
6. Thomasville
Rank: #93, Index Score: 46
During Thomasville’s classic Victorian Christmas Festival, visitors can enjoy carolers, games, shopping, dining, live reindeer, carriage rides and more.
