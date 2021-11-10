These 6 Georgia towns are ranked among the best places to celebrate Christmas

During the holidays, visitors flock to Helen to see the wreaths and artist-decorated Christmas trees up for auction at the Festival of Trees, explore the Christkindlmarkt and take part in holiday festivities downtown.

2. Blue Ridge

Rank: #2, Index Score: 85

This north Georgia town offers a train ride on the Holiday Express with festive music, delicious hot chocolate and “The Night Before Christmas” story time.

3. Pine Mountain

Rank: #6, Index Score: 74

Home to Callaway Gardens’ Fantasy In Lights, visitors can meet holiday characters up close, take the festive Jolly Trolley through the dazzling Enchanted Forest, do some seasonal shopping and so much more at this holiday town.

4. Dahlonega

Rank: #11, Index Score: 71

Southerners travel from all over to see Dahlonega during the holidays. The festive town is decked out in twinkling lights and other Christmas decor.

5. Moultrie

Rank: #54, Index Score: 55

This tiny South Georgia town is bursting with holiday magic. On Thanksgiving night, downtown will transform into a Christmas wonderland during the town’s Canopy of Lights and in December, Santa makes an appearance at the Festival of Lights Christmas Parade.

6. Thomasville

Rank: #93, Index Score: 46

During Thomasville’s classic Victorian Christmas Festival, visitors can enjoy carolers, games, shopping, dining, live reindeer, carriage rides and more.